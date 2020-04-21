When Texas Prepares to Stop Staying Over At Home, Governor Abbott Says Almost Half Million Jobs Now Open

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said there were nearly 500,000 job openings available as the state sought to lift restrictions and reopen the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abbott made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday. The Governor acknowledged that while many people would be able to return to the jobs they held before the locking action was carried out, many others needed to find new jobs.

“I want to share information with the public about so many job openings out there,” Abbott said. “Believe it or not, we have almost half a million jobs available as we speak now … there are many types of job openings we have.”

Abbott shares the WorkInTexas.Com website, which offers free job matching services in the state. He said that “big and small companies alike” employed in every area of ​​Texas. The governor highlighted the opening of Amazon and several supermarket chains, as well as jobs in the health care and technology industries, among others.

The governor announced on April 10 that he would focus on “protecting lives while restoring livelihoods” by reopening the country’s economy. Orders will remain at Abbott’s home after April 30.

The state park is open to visitors on Monday, while restrictions on certain medical procedures are set to be relaxed on Wednesday. The retail business will be allowed to reopen on Friday, provided they offer the product “to go”.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks to the press in Austin on March 29, 2020.

Tom Fox-Pool / Getty

The opening of additional businesses is expected to be announced on April 27. About $ 1.4 billion has been paid on more than 1 million unemployment claims in the state since the health crisis began.

“We know that Texans really want to go back to work,” Abbott said. “It’s kind of a part of Texas DNA. There has been a longing to work since the first day the job was closed. That is one of the reasons why my team and I worked quickly on a program to get Texas back to work …”

Abbott also said that the country worked with entrepreneurs to develop strategies to reopen, while insisting that doctors would “pour in” recommendations and make their own suggestions.

“Our team has received a lot of information from the public, from various private sector businesses who are ready to open their doors as soon as possible,” Abbott said. “They gave us information and strategies about what they thought was a safe way they could open their business while also containing the Covid-19 deployment.”

More than 200,000 Texas residents have been tested for the virus, with about 10 percent positive. Texas has nearly 29 million inhabitants and some experts have suggested that the tests carried out are inadequate and it is impossible to provide an accurate measure of how far the virus has spread in the state.

Abbott believes that infection is decreasing, citing a decreased mortality rate, while hospitalization caused by the virus remains largely unchanged. On April 21, there were more than 20,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the state, including more than 500 deaths.

Newsweek called Abbott’s office for additional comments but no one answered the phone.