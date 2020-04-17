When the German Zoo put out the coronavirus, he said, ‘It’s better to kill animals to feed other animals!

We don’t want to criticize, but it sounds like the worst case scenario of all time.

As zoos around the world remain closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, everyone is desperate to know that the German Wildlife Zone needs to take desperate measures to continue its business.

According to the New York Times Tierpark Neumünster The “city fund” has not been received since it closed on March 15 and has relied on donations to keep it afloat. But the situation is so bad that the park director Verena Caspari When they run out of money, there is a plan of action to take first: kill the animal to use it as food for other animals.

Yes, seriously. Caspari told a German news agency DPA Using Times:

“If I don’t have the money to buy feed, or if my feed supplier is no longer available due to the new restrictions, I will slaughter animals to feed other animals.”

The director reiterated that it was “really the worst, worst case scenario”, but … WTF !?

The zoo did not say which animals it would choose as its source of food, but Caspari confirmed their polar bear, Vitus, which is known as Germany’s largest polar bear, is almost 12 feet tall. last.

Of course, not everyone offers a zoo faucet plan. Leah Schmitz, A spokesman for the German Society for the Welfare of Animals Deutsche Tierschutzbund published by:

“Zoos are responsible for their animals, even in times of crisis. Instead of creating horror scenes, the Neumünster Zoo should do everything possible to get the animals with its own financial resources. “

Seriously, but this is the last resort Joe Chamin looks like a head PETABayna. (Actually, that sounds bad, too.)

