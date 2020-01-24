When this absolutely gigantic 68-story skyscraper is built in Croydon

It has been more than two years since the construction of one of the tallest British buildings was approved for the city center of Croydon.

But work on One Lansdowne is not expected to start until 2021 – it was originally scheduled to start in the summer of 2018.

It was licensed in November 2017 and, at 68 floors, would be the same height as Britain’s second tallest building, One Canada Square in Canary Wharf.

At 236 meters high, it will dominate the tallest building in Croydon, Saffron Square – which measures 134 meters.

Guildhouse Rosepride developer general manager David Hudson said the company is still securing the half billion pounds needed for the project.

He said: “There was uncertainty that has now been lifted by the elections, there is now a flood of money in the country.

Read more

Related Articles

“We are considering several financing options, it will take at least a few months to be sorted, the sooner we will be there next year.”

But he said the company was still determined to come to Croydon and that the plans for the skyscraper had not changed.

David added: “We are considering an innovative heating system that will operate without any fossil fuel from an underground source.”

The on-site buildings at 1-5 Lansdowne Road and the Voyager House at 30-32 Wellesley Road will be demolished to make way for two towers.

The 68-story and 41-story towers will be connected by an 11-story block.

In addition to the 794 apartments, the skyscraper would include offices, shops, a swimming pool and a gym, a bar, a restaurant and a public observation gallery.

Cabinet member of the Croydon Council for Regeneration, Councilor Paul Scott, was a member of the planning committee when the plans were approved and said that personally he was not a fan of the design, but this was not was “objective vision” and “not planning”. consideration”.

He said: “We refused a previous request and they came back with significant improvements.

Read more

Croydon’s latest stories

“I think it could be a good addition to Croydon. I’m a big fan of the mix of offices and apartments and a viewing gallery accessible to the public. It would be great for Croydon, you would get great views. ”

“It is a very ambitious project, everything that is big becomes super expensive to build.”

.