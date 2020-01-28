When three companions worked best

In Doctor Who, managing three companions is often difficult. But there was a time when it worked and worked great.

A common complaint concerns the current era of Doctor Who, in which the number of companions is. With Jodie Whittaker’s doctor and three companions, it’s the best the New Series has ever had.

What can be problematic is that some companions can be overlooked in terms of development. This is especially true for Yaz. While Demons of the Punjab was a strong story that went down in her family’s personal history and gave Arachnids in the UK a deeper insight into her personal life, I still don’t think she got as much attention as Graham or Ryan and their common grief series 11.

Of course, it’s not just the New Series that has found three companions that may be too many to manage. The first season of the Fifth Doctor consisted of the team of Nyssa, Tegan and Adric. They were extremely different characters who struggle to get along, and the authors obviously sometimes found it difficult to write for everyone.

A key example of this is the Kinda story, in which Nyssa rests almost off the screen during a fairly eventful story in which Tegan is owned! At the end of the season, they finally decided to knock out one of the companions, and – with the exception of a few stories in season 20 – there were never more than two regular companions for the rest of the Classic series.

However, there was a time in the history of the show when three companions worked well. Very, very early, in fact …