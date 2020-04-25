“When to get it, not whether to get it”: Coronavirus damage to EMT in New York

Coronaviruses continue to keep New York City paramedics busy, accounting for the majority of 911 calls this EMT Andrew Brock answered, including middle-aged men with COVID-19-like symptoms.

“It was a high risk,” Brock said. “The family does not expect them to see him again.”

New York City’s 911 calls peaked at around 7,300, almost doubling that of a normal day.

“There’s nothing normal about this,” Brock said. “I’ve been in a fire department for 18 years. I’ve never told so many people in my life that my family died.”

Every day, Brock sees the rapid cruelty of the coronavirus.

“For some of them, it happened so fast, that it started to feel a little sick one day, and the next day they were gone, as it was fine,” Brock said.

Antonio Quinones is at the forefront of his second 80 hours a week. He sleeps at the fire station instead, fearing he may bring the virus home.

“If you get sick, you can deal with it,” said Quinones. “But I can’t deal. It’s very difficult to know that I gave it to my 3 and 2 years old, and my wife. It doesn’t matter if we are or not. I’ll get it. , That’s when we are going to get it. ”

I think he is prepared for the fact that they can get infected.

The virus seems to be associated with emotional as well as physical sacrifices.

“We were not built for this, we are here to help sick people and such, but the amount of death we are dealing with is who, I don’t think peach is ready for that, “said Kinons.

Their fear is common, but their courage is not.

“Because we are doing what we have to do,” Kinones said. That is our calling. “

So they keep answering the call.

“We have to help people who can’t help themselves now,” Brock said. “And we must be able to be strong for them because they are the ones who need us most.”

Recent call volumes have returned to pre-coronavirus levels, approximately 4,000 calls per day, mainly COVID-19 calls. Still, at least 15% of paramedics are ill, nearly 600 people are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms, and five are using ventilators.

