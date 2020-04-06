Before Disney announced revised release dates for its film roster in 2020, many expected the films to land on its streaming platform. The next Disney radar movie is Artemis Paul, which was due out on May 29. Will Artemis Paul be coming to Disney + UK, or will he also see a revised departure date?

Unlike Black Widow and Widow, redesigned for the July and November releases, respectively, Artemis Paul will skip theatrical release entirely. According to entertainment website The Verge, Eoin Colfer’s premiere will premiere at Disney + later this summer and not on May 29. “With audiences most unable to reach the cinemas in the current environment, we are pleased to offer the Artemis Chicken debut at Disney Plus,” President Ricky Strauss said in a statement (via Collider).

“Director Kenneth Branagh and his spectacular cast bring viewers straight into the lively fantasy world of a favorite book, which fans have been waiting to see brought to life for years. It’s a great family pastime that is the perfect addition to Disney Plus’s summer lineup.”

This is not the first time Artemis Paul’s release date has been revised. The movie was originally due out last August, but because Disney reached a deal with Fox (thus acquiring a whole bunch of new films), Artemis was replaced by the art of racing in the rain.

The subsequent online delay and play may be good for the movie, as Empire magazine notes, with a “higher profile launch” for Disney + rather than a theatrical run.

Artemis will join the global tour of trolls and lovebirds “as the only films to give up theatrical release for the premiere of streaming,” as the Collider Entertainment website writes. Depending on how long the lock-up continues, many more films may follow, including Pixar’s soul, which is still due out on June 19.