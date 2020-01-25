When will California’s most sought-after parking permits be available for sale?

Photo by Jordan Pulmano on Unsplash

Midwinter is here. That means it’s time to take your summer experience permit in hand.

John Muir himself could blanch the Rigamarole needed for the hike on his namesake path or one of the natural wonders he visited in the late 19th century (presumably without having to worry about the results of his 168-day lottery applications in advance ).

As the saying goes, price is price – and in this case price (for navigating in a sometimes confusing system and planning half a year) is required to wake up in one of the most beautiful wilderness areas in the world.

Below is key dates for California’s most desirable national wonders. Mark your calendars – some of them are sold out immediately.

Photo by Pablo Fierro on Unsplash

Yosemite campsites

Shortly: If you want to camp in Yosemite in midsummer – and hey, we strongly recommend driving to the park in the off-season like next weekend – get your computers ready: the slots for June 15th through July 14th are on offer February 15 (Dates for late July / early August will be available on March 15.) If you miss this, there are other ways to experience the park, but nothing is better than waking up in a tent in Yosemite.

When: February 15, 7 a.m.

Where: recreation.gov

Photo by Casey Horner on Unsplash

half dome

Shortly: Speaking of Yosemite: if you want to climb the Half Dome on a day hike, you can very well climb the famous 400-foot stretch of metal cable that allows you to get to the summit without climbing gear. This year they operate from May 22nd to October 13th. The problem is that these cables can only handle as much traffic per day – about 225 day hikers, 75 backpackers – so you need permission. A daily lottery offers 50 slot machines during the season with a two-day period. However, if you want to continue planning, you must take part in the pre-season lottery from March 1st to March 31st. The results will be announced in mid-April. Your chances are astronomically better on a weekday than on a weekend.

When: March 1st to 31st

Where: recreation.gov

Photo by Clarisse Meyer on Unsplash

John Muir Trail heading south

Shortly: The approval process for hiking the John Muir trail south of Yosemite is more intense than most. The bottleneck is the 11,066-foot Donohue Pass, which lies on the border between Yosemite and the Ansel Adams Wilderness and can only handle a few dozen hikers a day. Wanderers can rate their five starting paths and hope for the best; You can also provide a 21-day window with start dates if your schedule is flexible and take part in the daily lottery. Then request another 21-day window if they are empty.

When: Now until March, from 168 days (24 weeks) in advance.

Where: Yosemite Conservancy

Photo by Nico on Unsplash

Mount Whitney

Shortly: If you don’t disrupt the 22-mile round trip to the highest peak of Lower 48 – without forgetting the 6,200-foot difference in altitude – the approved system could do the same. Permission is required to climb Whitney all year round. In the low season (November 2nd – April 30th) you can get a permit in the visitor center without a reservation. Otherwise you need a permit, regardless of whether you are traveling overnight or as a day hike. This is so complicated that recreation.gov offers a “Walk Me Through” option that specifies exactly what you need to determine quota availability for the date you leave Whitney Portal.

When: February 1 – March 15, results will be announced on March 24

Where: recreation.gov

Photo by Jordan Whitfield on Unsplash

State Park campgrounds

Shortly: State Park Campgrounds are available outdoors for six months, so midsummer dates are available now (and tomorrow and the next day, etc.). The seats open at midnight! Go! To Pfeiffer Big Sur and everyone else! We have ours right now!

When: Now

Where: reservecalifornia.com