Coronavirus pandemic affected every aspect of life (photo: AFP / Getty Images)

Britain is adapting to life in confinement after a coronavirus pandemic, and restrictions have been in force for almost two weeks.

The government was even forced to impose anti-sunbathing rules after thousands of people enjoyed the warm weather in the parks on the weekends – as a result, some were forced to close the gates.

Nowadays, people should go out for the necessary shopping, one form of exercise per day, for medical reasons or for the necessary work that cannot be done at home.

The blocking date is approaching – but will it be relaxed or extended and when can restrictions be lifted?

When will coronavirus blocking in the UK be relaxed?

When Boris Johnson announced the blockade almost two weeks ago, it was initially introduced for three weeks, which takes us to Easter Monday, April 13.

However, the prime minister said that the funds were subject to “constant review”. He said: “I assure you that we will keep these restrictions under constant review.

Boris Johnson said the blockade situation would be checked regularly (photo: PA)

“We’ll look again in three weeks and relax them if the evidence shows that we can.”

Since the number of deaths has exceeded 4,000 characters in the UK at the weekend, it remains to be seen whether the restrictions can be lifted when the original deadline expires.

One expert suggested that the blockade could last for several more weeks, at least until early summer.

Imperial Professor Neil Ferguson told The Sunday Times: “We will have to keep (fully blocked) in place, in my opinion, for a significant period of time – probably until the end of May, and maybe even until the beginning of June.”

Deputy Medical Director Jenny Harries said it would be at least six months before the situation in the country would return to normal and that these blocking measures would be reviewed every two to three weeks.

She added: “This does not mean that we will be completely blocked for six months, but as a nation, we must be really, really responsible, and continue to do what we all do, until we are sure that we can gradually start interventions that will probably be spread – based on science and our data – until we gradually return to a normal lifestyle. “

