When will Lacazette be banked?

Arsenal did not obtain the desired result at Turf Moor…

Arsenal faced a visit to Lancashire this afternoon in the Premier League as they were greeted by Burnley on Turf Moor. The match was bereft of action as the score was a boring 0-0 draw.

Mikel Arteta had a solid lineup in hopes of a win to start in February, but had to settle for another draw. While the Gunners remain undefeated in 2020, the boss will surely be uncomfortable with the number of draws he will attend on his side.

There were a few standout artists in this match, both on the good and the bad side. That said, let’s move on to the player ratings this afternoon …

Bernd Leno – 7/10

Leno has been called to action more often than he would have liked, but he did well to keep the sheet white. Arsenal can feel safe in the hands of Leno and he has been a bit of an unsung hero this season. All he can do is save the shots he faces.

It was relatively fortunate that Burnley didn’t get a lot of shots on the target, but he did well to guard against any threats. He can go home to London with his head held high.