During a news conference Tuesday night, President Donald Trump made a personal prayer that probably resonated with at least some sports fans across the country.

“We have to take our sports back,” Trump said. “I’m tired of watching 14-year-old baseball games.”

Trump said he has assembled an expert panel – including commissioners from all major leagues in the country – to figure out a way for the games to return to stadiums around the country.

Both Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York and Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the federal government’s leading expert on contagious diseases, expressed their support this week for the idea of ​​rallying non-spectators at the stands.

So how realistic is it that we will see sports again this year? What exactly would this require?

Here are answers to some of the most pressing questions as sports worlds ponder how to proceed during this global health crisis:

Q: Why don’t we have any sports to watch right now?

A: Sporting events – with fans packed into cozy stands, narrow contests and ubiquitous lines – fit the exact definition of the sort of mass gathering that experts insist we must avoid at this time to stop the spread of coronavirus. And not just the games themselves: Think of fans traveling to and from stadiums, tailgating in the parking lot, congregating at bars before and after events.

“You’re bringing together a bunch of people who don’t usually mix and their packaging really closes together for an extended period of time,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, chair of the public health committee for the Infectious Diseases Society of America. “As risk goes, it’s way above just sitting in a restaurant.”

Q: So couldn’t the games play without fans and just be broadcast on TV?

A: This is an option that leagues across America and around the world struggle with right now. But this is not a simple solution. At a basic level, should we feel good about asking hundreds of athletes across the country to ignore global health guidelines to play sports for our entertainment? Athletes should not just meet a few times a week for games. They are supposed to practice and participate in other team activities.

“Even if they wanted to play in empty stadiums, it’s putting players at risk,” said Vaishampayan, who watches football and said he couldn’t imagine operating in this year’s NFL. “There is nothing that says players will not be infected at home and brought to the field.”

Q: What’s the big deal about a couple of dozen people on a basketball court?

A: Maybe a league could create a hugely complicated system of testing with forty players and coaches to ensure that only virus-free athletes did it on a court or a playing field.

But a professional sports broadcast, in truth, involves a much larger rally than just a group of athletes and coaches. For example, the Bundesliga, Germany’s top football league, estimates that around 240 people – players, staff, officials and broadcast staff – would be required for a game even if it was played behind closed doors.

Q: In that case, could there be a way to establish some kind of closed-in, virus-free “bubble” environment where leagues might play games?

A: Various sports organizations have discussed plans like this. Major League Baseball, for example, internally figured to bring all of its teams to Arizona – where there are 10 ballparks used for spring training – to play a season in one, tightly controlled area.

But most experts find these proposals incredibly complicated and ultimately very packed-away, at least for competitions involving multiple games spread out over time. How should these people eat? What if a player is injured? Would the athletes leave their families or their families too? Any such scenario would involve many more people than one might have originally photographed, and it would be nearly impossible to maintain a perfectly closed system.

“You can’t think of it as close,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University professor who is an expert in preventive medicine and infectious diseases, “because it won’t.”

Q: If the platform of games still poses so many risks, why would anyone do it?

A: There is an idea that our sports league incorporates some basic elements of our national character and that their return would represent a necessary symbol of normality at that time trying.

The other big thing, of course, is money: Billions of dollars stand to be lost in the league if they can finish their season. Money can make people do many things.

Q: Are there any leagues around the world trying to operate, and do so successfully, while paying attention to health guidelines?

A: Taiwan’s five equipment leagues have played games from one, empty gymnasium with no more than 100 people able to enter at a time. Coronavirus testing does not take place on site, but everyone’s temperature is monitored. (Symptom carriers of the virus, of course, might not have a high temperature.) Over the weekend, the country’s baseball and football leagues started in similar fashion.

In Germany, teams in the top football leagues have begun to practice again, and league officials are aiming to restart play in May. A few countries, such as Nicaragua, have continued with little or no restrictions.

It is important to note that, for the most part, these countries – far more than most around the world, including the United States – have avoided large numbers of deaths through a mix of testing, follow-up and other preventive measures. And even then, they tend to proceed very carefully. It is not clear what would happen, for example, if a player with a thiosis basketball test tested positive for the virus. Would the league stop playing again?

Q: How should decisions about whether to restart play be made?

A: These are pressing questions about everyone involved in sports at every level in the US. Schaffner, for example, is part of a consultation panel brought together by the NCAA to create a recommendation on how college sports should continue at this time, with teams and … officials claiming answers yet again.

“The coaches wanted it last week,” Schaffner said of the panel’s pending recommendations, laughing. “We haven’t given ourselves a timeline. We’re looking at the data carefully and looking at the patterns out there.”

In the big picture, it comes down to priority. Medical experts focused solely on eliminating the spread of the virus would say that sports should not be played at this time at all. But not everyone thinks so. For some, restoring a bit of normalcy to American economic and social life outweighs some of the dangers of the virus.

“We will have to accept some increased health risks in order to solve some of these other problems,” Schaffner said, describing the thinking of those hoping to reopen parts of society, including sports. “If you do not expect perfection, you will not be disappointed.”

Q: So when will things actually be “normal” again in sports, as they were before?

A: Experts agree that even if sports leagues return in some diminished capacity in the near term, there won’t be a true return to “normal” – as, say, the sight of 50,000 people packed into Yankee Stadium – until there is a shots … available to everyone in the country. And that could take until 2021, or beyond, to happen.

“The degree of social distance will have to be part of our normality until then,” Schaffner said. “We can reduce them, make changes and compromise, but social distance will have to stay.”

So that means sports may not feel “normal” for some time.