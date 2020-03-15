When will the NFL’s 17-game match schedule begin? – News News

% MINIFYHTMLb6ac4eaa5101decd1131aafaf012dc4311%

NFL players voted to approve the proposed new collective bargaining agreement by a narrow margin of 1,019 to 959. The new CBA contains some major changes, particularly that of delivering a 17-game season.

The 17-game season was a controversial point. The owners wanted to extend the season for obvious reasons: An extra game signifies an extra week of revenue and allows them to increase the costs of television offerings, which will be renegotiated this year. Many players, on the other hand, were worried about adding an extra game because it’s another week where they have to risk injury and potentially miss an opportunity to extend their career.

After all, despite strong opposition from some big-name players, the vote to approve was approved, meaning we will have a 17-game NFL season in the future.

When will the NFL’s 17-game match schedule begin?

The answer to this question is: not immediately.

The earliest the NFL could add the 17th game of the regular season is 2021, and the last is 2023. It seems the most likely landing site will be 2022, because new broadcast contracts may be in effect until then.

By then, the 2020 season will be pretty similar – four games in the preseason, 16 games in the regular season, but with a new twist by a Wild Card team added to each conference, giving fans two extra games to play. off to Wildcard Weekend. Only the first seed in any conference will receive a first-round farewell.