When you need to (and should not) dial 911 for coronavirus issues

BATON ROUGE- Crisis companies created a list to help citizens determine if their coronavirus fears or queries can be answered without having congesting crisis cell phone traces.

Instead than dialing 911 and overloading the system with non-unexpected emergency relevant questions or concerns, Baton Rouge EMS endorses employing 211 instead.

A statewide network was launched to response the public’s thoughts associated to COVID-19. Anybody looking for details about the virus outbreak can dial 211 or text the search term LACOVID to 898-211 for the most present data about the outbreak as it gets to be offered.

“The network is ideal created and staffed to tackle the massive quantity of phone calls from Louisiana inhabitants who are involved and who have issues about the fast-spreading virus,” the Louisiana Office of Overall health said in a statement launched Thursday afternoon.

Created answers can be answered on the web at www.la211assist.org.

The statewide community is the initially and “finest source” to join callers with critical data about well being and human solutions, Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for LDH’s Business of General public Wellbeing, reported.

Billioux carries on, “This knowledge makes sure that citizens can speak to a human being who is experienced to response their questions 24 hrs a day.”

Past week, LDH provided Louisiana 211 with a complete checklist of concerns that have occur into the first information phone line.

These contain questions about screening for COVID-19, signs and treatment method, and when to entry professional medical assistance. Responses to all inquiries ended up offered by LDH’s clinical management crew.