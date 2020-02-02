When’s the Super Bowl? When is halftime?

Dallas, Texas – Super Bowl Sunday is here! And yes, it can be quite confusing figuring out when things start and how you should plan your day. Here are some key questions about Super Bowl Sunday answered:

When does the Super Bowl start?

The kick-off from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami takes place around 6.30 p.m. ET.

Which channel is the game running on?

This year the Super Bowl will air on FOX. You can also watch it for free in the FOX Sports app.

When does the half start?

The first half is expected to take around 90 minutes. You can expect a half-time at 8:00 p.m. ET. J. Lo and Shakira are expected to perform for 12 minutes.

When does the pregame show start?

Every year the pregame show seems to start earlier. This year it starts at 1:00 p.m. ET. In addition to the traditional stories and analysis about the game, many of the best musicians will step onto the stage.

Who sings the national anthem and at what time?

Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem before the game. You can expect this to happen about 10 to 15 minutes before kick-off. So let’s say 6:15 p.m. ET. be sure.

Who’s in Super Bowl LIV?

You will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers enter the Super Bowl in Miami. The 49ers want to set a new record with their sixth Super Bowl. Kansas City hasn’t been on the big dance in 50 years.

Wait, are these teams the same colors?

Basically. You will find that both teams have red and gold as the primary colors. And while this can lead to confusion, the Kansas City Chiefs should wear red jerseys while the 49ers wear their traditional white shirts with gold pants.