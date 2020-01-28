Where are America’s climate refugees going?

In the United States, mass migration from the coasts is expected in the coming years.

Joey Kyber / Unsplash

According to a study published last week by three PLOS One researchers, domestic American cities should prepare for mass migration from the coast.

Economist Juan Moreno Cruz, assistant professor of computer science, Bistra Dilkina, and engineering student Caleb Robinson used artificial intelligence to simulate how migration from rising sea levels would differ from “peaceful” basic migration, reports Gizmodo. Adjusted for the increase in the American population over the years, the scientists concluded that certain cities in the United States will accommodate a disproportionate number of climate refugees over the course of the century.

Their algorithm predicts that “previously” unpopular “migrant destinations (areas with a relatively small number of migrants) will become more popular simply because of their close proximity to counties that have” direct effects “.” on most migration, while suburban areas of the Midwest also experience a significant influx. This makes sense because the east coast is more prone to flooding than the west coast and the populations of Miami and New Orleans are most at risk.

Cruz points out that when migrations occur naturally, it is a blessing for economic growth in the selected city. However, if it occurs on a large scale and is affected by natural disasters, the impact can be devastating for unprepared communities. Which leads to a simple but uncomfortable conclusion: cities in the American heartland have to worry just as much about rising sea levels as families living in Boston or Charleston.

City planners, architects, local governments, doctors, everyone should read such studies. Massachusetts and North Carolina will catch the first headlines – flooding, soil pollution, destroyed ecosystems – but these stories will march west as displaced people search for a new home. Sea levels have risen 6.5 inches since 1950, and half of this rise has been seen since 2000. This is not a good thing, and it is better that we know this and plan accordingly, rather than sticking our fingers in our ears and letting Gen Z solve everything.

