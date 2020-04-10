Where are some of the most anticipated technology launches of 2020

With COVID-19 interrupting supply chains and forcing software developers, hardware engineers and product designers to collaborate remotely, getting an important new product out of the door can be a challenge.

But for now, many expected tech products are still slated for launch near the original ETAs.

Here is a look at what has been announced and reported on the implementation of numerous noteworthy technology products expected between today and the end of 2020.

Lineup for Apple iPhone 2020

Apple (AAPL) – Get Report should still launch a new low-cost iPhone in the coming weeks. The phone is expected to be called iPhone SE – the original SE, which had a 4-inch display and launched in 2016, was suspended in September 2018 – and is said to be equipped with a 4.7-inch LCD display, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor and A13 Bionic system on chip (currently present in Apple’s iPhone 2019).

For the moment, Apple’s autumn 2020 Apple lineup – it is expected to include four 5G-capable models, with display sizes between 5.4 and 6.7 inches – seems to be on track. Bloomberg reported on March 30 that the phones should still be launched in the fall, and a week later, the main contract manufacturer Apple Foxconn has indicated that it can still ship the devices in the fall, although adding that it is working to recover the lost time and that further delays could cause a launch to be rejected.

The information reported on March 30 about some of the challenges faced by Apple’s hardware teams while facing the blocks of COVID-19, such as having to “make decisions based on grainy photos of parts sent from Chinese factories, rather than doing it in person.” Bloomberg reported that Apple (a company with a good reputation for product secrecy) has started allowing engineers to “bring home the first versions of future devices” so they can continue working on them.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2

Earlier this week, Korea Herald reported that Samsung is still planning to launch its Galaxy Note 20 phone in August, along with a second generation version of its Galaxy Fold foldable phone. He added that the devices could be announced as early as July and that Samsung employees are still working from their offices in South Korea.

The Note 20 is said to have a huge 7-inch display, as well as a front-facing camera that resides beneath the display. The Galaxy Fold 2, whose launch would follow on from the release of the Galaxy Z Flip in early 2020, is said to have a larger main display than the 7.3-inch screen of the first generation Fold and, fortunately, even under $ 1,980 Fold.

New generation game console

By Microsoft (MSFT) – Get Xbox Series X and Sony reports (END) – Receive reports PlayStation 5 has been scheduled for launch by the holiday season. For now, there is no indication that this has changed.

Earlier this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO indicated that the PS5 is still well on its way to launching within the holidays. And when asked during a CNBC speech whether Microsoft will still be able to ship planned devices later this year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella noted that supply chain activity is returning to normal and that his company’s main concern is what the demand will be in places like the United States and Europe.

Xbox Series X and PS5 will both be powered by custom AMD (AMD) – Get report processors whose GPUs will support real-time ray tracing and rely on solid state drives for storage.

New generation Nvidia GPU

Nvidia (NVDA) – Get Report was widely planned this year for the launch of new gaming GPUs and servers based on a new generation architecture known as Ampere. The first Ampere product (probably a flagship server GPU) was due to be presented at Nvidia’s GTC 2020 conference in March, but GTC was (understandably) canceled and Nvidia announced on March 16 that it is postponing the release of news about the product it was planning to share in GTC.

However, there are still some signs suggesting that Ampere GPUs will be launched at some point this year. Nvidia’s flagship Ampere gaming GPU, which will be called the RTX 3080 Ti, is expected by many this fall and is significantly faster than Nvidia’s current flagship gaming GPU (the $ 999 RTX 2080 Ti launched at September 2018).

Microsoft’s Surface Neo and Surface Duo

Microsoft made waves last October when it unveiled (among other things) Windows 10X, a version of Windows intended to support dual-screen laptops. The company also outlined plans for the launch of a 10X technology device known as Surface Neo.

However, ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley recently reported that Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, told colleagues that Surface Neo will not be shipped in 2020, nor will third-party devices running Windows 10X.

Foley added that Microsoft is not currently saying that it plans to delay the launch of Surface Duo, a dual-screen Android phone slated for the holiday season. On Wednesday, Microsoft executive Brad Anderson shared a photo of him using a Surface Duo in his home.

