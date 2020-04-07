Where can you buy the golden lice egg in the UK?

Lotus Biskoff has become a bit of a delicacy in the UK, and now you can enjoy it as a festive treat. No, it’s not April Fools’ Day – Biscuit’s Easter Egg does the Instagram round. But where can you buy the golden lotus egg in the UK?

As it turns out, the Celestial Egg is not actually produced by Biskoff. The recipe is actually made by Charlene’s artisanal chocolate maker. They supply their stocks to four small stores in Worthing, Sturrington and Littlehampton, but you can buy most of the concoctions at their online store. Here you will find the dreamy golden lotus egg, alongside its savory caramel counterparts and dark chocolate.

Also, all recipes are not your typical Easter egg. Instead of being solid chocolate, these are layers of hard and caramelized chocolate, along with biscuit spread and biscuit fragments. Delish.

I hate to break it to you, they are currently out of stock. The same is true for most of their other eggs, including their hippo recipes from Auro and Kinder. I reached out to Charlene’s chocolate factory to see if they would be in stock before Easter, and I hadn’t heard yet. But as noted on their website, any orders placed after April 5 are “not guaranteed for Easter.” The store states that they are still functioning normally despite the current coronary virus epidemic, “but there may be delays.”

Although, there are some other stores that have their own variations of the abundance of biscuits. Maple Molly has a variation on the Easter Biscop Chocolate Egg Plate you can order, which is “filled with a hidden layer of biscuit spread” and “topped with biscuit cookies, chocolate bunny, chicks and eggs.” But only the dark chocolate.