Where Channing Tatum lives and how big his house is

Before we get into speculation about today’s Channing Tatum living systems, let’s go back to the first review where he and Jenna Dewan settled before their breakup in April 2018. After selling Laurel Canyon to their home, the two bought Beverly Hills home worth $ 6 million in 2015 previously owned by director Roberto Sneider. The house has “double-height ceilings and spacious rooms, has a master suite suitable for king and queen, as well as gourmet kitchen, living room and dining room and a family room,” according to Trulia’s blog. In total, 4,853 square feet has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms.

Making things even cheaper? One director Harry Styles and Demi Moore were the couple’s neighbors, according to Variety.

When Tatum and Dewan were destroyed, Brother Alexandrepto reportedly secured a lease in Mandeville Canyon, L.A. for six months. The actor was then rented for $ 25,000 a month in the San Fernando Valley between November 2018 and January 2019, TMZ reported.

It is not clear where Tatum went after leaving the San Fernando Valley, although he appears to own many homes in the Hollywood area. This detail came to light when in July 2019, a woman was arrested for alleged violation of one of her vacant properties in Hollywood, in an explosion.

What we do know is that Tatum will never have a problem buying a place to live, as it is worth $ 50 million.