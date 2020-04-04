Where do the bodies go? Overcrowded students plan as coronavirus grows

PHILADELPHIA >> There are new dead. Then there are the waiting bodies of overcrowded mortuaries as cities struggle to meet demand and families struggle with social distance rules that make the usual funeral rituals impossible.

Med Alliance Group, a medical distributor in Illinois, is besieged by calls and emails from cities across the country. Each asks the same thing: Throw more trailers in the fridge so we can handle a situation we never imagined.

“They’re coming from all over: From hospitals, health systems, the Registration Office, VA facilities, county and state health departments, state emergency departments and funeral homes,” said Christie Penzol, a spokeswoman for Med Alliance . “It’s heart-sliding.”

The company has rented all of its trailers and has an 18-week wait for new material to build more, he said.

With US medical experts and even President Donald Trump now estimated the death toll from coronavirus pandemics can reach 240,000 nationwide, the practices of sheer death – where they lay – are worrying just about everyone like cities, hospitals and private medical group noise to secure more storage.

The need is compounded by a private space that is occupied more than usual when people stay buried with their loved ones – regardless of how they died – because social distance regulations make burial planning difficult.

It is a crisis that is being repeated worldwide.

In Spain, where the death toll climbed to nearly 12,000, an ice rink in Madrid was turned into an impromptu morgue after municipal funeral services said it could not take coronavirus bodies until it had restocked with protective equipment. In Italy, they pack their bodies in barracks sent to church halls and warehouses while awaiting cremation or burial.

And in the Ecuadorian seafront of Guayaquil, grim and family-friendly images on social media show loved ones dying wrapped in plastic or cloth, waiting for days to be taken by excess debris workers.

At the American epicenter of New York City, where the death toll was nearly 1,900 on Saturday, authorities brought trucks to the refrigerator to store their bodies. At Brooklyn Hospital Center, a worker overturned a white plastic-covered body on a cabinet and a truck operator carefully lifted it into a refrigerator trailer.

Cities and states that haven’t been hard-hit yet are trying to prepare for the worst.

It’s hard to say exactly how much morgue space is available nationwide. Many cities and counties submit emergency preparedness plans to state and federal officials, but they are not always comprehensive and do not always include privacy. Trade groups such as the National Association of Medical Examiners do not follow these capabilities either.

But in general, some morgues in the country can hold even 200 to 300 bodies.

In Washington, D.C., which has an Observatory that can hold about 270 bodies, officials said they would seek help from federal partners if needed. Dallas has a plan for refrigerated space as part of its emergency preparedness efforts. And Chicago is already using a trailer outside the medical examiner’s office for coronavirus victims’ bodies, and can use a refrigerator storage if needed.

Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked the Defense Department for 100,000 body bags, Pentagon Air Force spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Michael Andrews said Thursday.

On a daily basis, the system works in essentially full capacity in most jurisdictions, said Robert A. Jensen, co-owner of Kenyon International Emergency Services, a Texas-based private disaster response company.

“They are not made for waves. They are made to manage the numbers every day,” said Jensen, whose company helped with the March 9/11 incident of Hurricane Katrina in the 2004 tsunami in Thailand, throughout involved using trucks in refrigerated body stores.

In Pennsylvania, the state physician association is working to evaluate resources and assist with regional planning.

Brian Abernathy, Philadelphia’s Managing Director, said the city had refrigerated truck safety to help with any overflow storage needed for the bodies. The city reported 26 deaths as of Friday.

Abernathy said. “This is not because we expect a large crowd of people to succumb to the disease, but rather it is likely that there will be fewer burials, which will result in backups of both our city dead and the hospital beds,”.

Brian Murphy, CEO of Arctic Industries, which manufactures walk-in coolers and quick-assemble modular structures in Miami and Los Angeles, said he is receiving calls seeking help. In the past, most customers came from the food industry, but with restaurants closing, calls for mortuary needs have risen.

He said his company is prioritizing work related to COVID-19 and is considering working more hours to meet their needs.

“Everything is very much in the rule,” Murphy said.

The families of the dead, meanwhile, are getting done.

Rosina Argondizzo of Glenview, Illinois, was buried in March with just one priest and four people present: her husband of 58 years, her son Peter, his wife and their son. Another child living in Italy is not traveling. Peter Argondizzo said his 79-year-old mother, who died after contracting pneumonia and flu, would have a very different funeral in normal time.

“We’re Italian so it would have a lot of people. … It would be great,” he said, adding that they would accommodate a meal in his honor, something they now hope to do at a later date . “He wishes everyone was well fed.”

David Dittman said he was requesting a funeral for his 94-year-old mother, Ruth, who died after struggling with cancer, so more families could attend.

But burial handling arrangements in Connecticut were not going to hold the body for more than two weeks.

He said he understood: “Especially with this rush of people who may be coming to them. They may be overwhelmed, you know.