Where do thieves steal guns? For Unlocked Cars Post Data Shows – News – The Palm Beach Post

Eight of the nine weapons stolen from Palm Beach County’s main police station during the seven-month period of 2019 did not come from homes or businesses.

In the suburb of West Palm Beach, the gun owner returned to his unlocked vehicle after discovering that someone had stolen a 9mm pistol from the back seat.

West of Boca Raton, someone took a semi-automatic 9mm pistol from the center console of a vehicle in the driveway of a home.

And in Wellington, a semi-automatic pistol disappeared into a vehicle parked in front of an apartment building.

These were a few examples of the 2019 trend where law enforcement is cautious. Guns were stolen from cars eight times more often than from homes, according to statistics provided by Palm Beach County’s largest law enforcement agency.

In many cases, the only possible access to the gun was a car door handle tug, the thieves targeted, among other things, residential driveways, urban parking garages, and hotel parking lots.

“Some of these cars being hacked aren’t even locked,” said Delray Beach Police Lieutenant Darrell Hunter, whose agency received 48 reports of vehicle theft weapons throughout 2019, including 39 vehicles that remained unlocked.

Hunter said he could not talk about why gun owners can leave guns in their vehicles or leave vehicles open, but said such actions could have dangerous consequences.

“It puts more guns on the street,” he said.

An analysis of data provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments of West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Riviera Beach, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach Gardens showed that thefts of the first seven vehicles were reported in nearly 200 cases of arms theft. months of 2019, compared to 25 guns stolen from home thefts.

Boynton Beach police said the trend remained steady throughout the last months of 2019. The agency reported that burglary of vehicles stole 52 years of the last step, compared to three for home theft.

In the first month of 2020, five guns were stolen in Delray Beach, Hunter said.

Crimes of opportunity

The exact number of weapons stolen in Florida is unknown. State law does not require firearms owners to report lost or stolen weapons. David Hemenway, a professor of health policy at Harvard School of Public Health, estimates that about 350,000 sets are stolen in the United States each year, an average of about 960 a day or 40 hours.

David Chipman, a senior political adviser at the Giffords Law Center for the Prevention of Armed Violence, said more people who exercise the right to carry firearms will create more opportunities for potential thieves.

“What you see is something that happens in places where the hidden carrying of firearms has become more common,” said Chipman, a former special agent for the Federal Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“From what you see, people exercise their right (position) but don’t do so responsibly.”

In some cases, thieves can work in groups as they draw neighborhoods while checking the unlocked doors of vehicles, Hunter said.

“The scary idea is to know that someone can break into a car with the intention of taking their belongings and exposing a firearm during it. It’s a scary thought, ”he said. “One of them can be used to commit a crime.”

Hunter referred to the 2015 case in which a weapon stolen in Delray Beach was later subjected to armed robbery in West Palm Beach. The record-stolen 0.38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver was returned from the May 2015 robbery site. A man who thought he was meeting female escorts put a pistol in his pistol and dismantled two men in the apartment.

Bobby C. Stubbs, 31, and Gregory Russell, 27, were arrested in connection with the incident.

In January 2017, Stubbs was sentenced to seven years in prison at the same time as two to five years in prison for pleading guilty to attempted robbery, wrongful imprisonment and possession of a firearm.

According to the court, Russell was sentenced to 90 days in prison in September 2017 and placed on probation for three years.

Death in Miami Gardens

Recently, two weapons stolen by Palm Beach County in separate cases were linked to a 2019 aggravated defeat in Miami-Dade County, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

A PBSO report states that Miami Gardens police seized last May a Glock 22 pistol taken from an off-road vehicle in a suburb of West Palm Beach that was found to have been used in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school footballer.

Last April, a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol taken from a vehicle taken from a suburb of Lake Worth was also found while police searched for an address during a Miami Gardens incident.

The PBSO report refers to defendant Jatwan T. Phillips, 16, in a May 2019 assault case in Miami Gardens. According to a published report, he was arrested and charged as an adult in the death of Joshua Ancrum, who played for Miami-Norland High School in May 2019.

The teens fought over the video game before the shooting, reports said.

The Palm Beach Post asked the Miami Gardens Police Department to provide a copy of the department’s reports linking the stolen weapons to the killing case. A police spokesman said the reports were not available because they are still part of an open investigation.

Palm Beach County researchers said surveillance camera video showed four young males saw an SUV driving in an Alder Drive residential area parking lot near Haverhill Road and a military trail in the West Palm Beach suburb early May 5, then crowds around vehicles trying to open them.

A sheriff’s spokesman said the thefts are still under investigation and he was unable to confirm whether Phillips was suspected.

“Never use your car as a weapon safe”

Officials stress the need to secure vehicles and remove valuables from cars, especially firearms.

Many local police agencies have encouraged residents to comply at 9 p.m. routine ’, which means locking car doors and removing valuables from vehicles before going to bed.

“Never use your car as a weapon safe. It’s not, ”Chipman said. “It’s not that these guns disappear. They’ve recovered from crimes used against (the gun owner’s) neighbors.”

In places where a gun owner has to leave a gun in their car, Chipman said there are widely available and inexpensive locks that can make it harder for thieves to pick up a gun.

Weapons should be removed from the vehicle where possible and stored in a safe place, he said.

“I don’t think the hidden carrying law should be removed and not the ability to carry in a car, but we still say you have an absolute responsibility to keep this weapon safe,” Chipman said.

“This is the real thing that affects people, and it’s definitely avoidable just by being responsible.”

