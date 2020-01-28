Where each Georgia Football 2020 signer and signer ends in the final recruitment score

Since 247sports published their final ranking for the 2020 recruitment cycle, the recruitment ranking for that cycle has been updated by one less update. The 247Sports Composite Leaderboard has been updated and Georgia will once again include one of the country’s top classes.

With just over a week to go to National Signing Day, Georgia has the second largest class in the country after the 247Sports Composite and is right behind Alabama. The Bulldogs have four 247Sports Composite 5-star prospects, the second most common in the country. Only Clemson has more.

And the Bulldogs are not done with their 2020 recruitment class yet, as the Bulldogs still have room to add top-class players before signing contracts, for example, to recruit another talented youngster like Zach Evans or a 5-star youngster 4- Star view Daijun Edwards. Look for Georgia to possibly add another defender to the class.

Below is the recruitment rankings for every Georgian football signer, dedicated recruits, and a potential goal for the 2020 class.

Georgia Football 2020 signers recruitment of leaderboards

Kelee Ringo, 5-star cornerback from Scottsdale, Arizona: No. 4 in 247Sports composite leaderboards, No. 7 in 247Sports leaderboards, No. 8 in ESPN leaderboards, No. 7 in Rivals leaderboards, No. 1 in cornerback rankings. DawgNation story about Ringo: Kelee Ringo: a 5-star prognosis for his future as a Georgia Bulldog.

Jalen Carter, 5-star defensive device from Apopka, Fla.: No. 18 player in 247Sports composite ranking lists, No. 9 in 247Sports ranking lists, No. 12 in ESPN ranking lists, No. 49 in rival ranking lists, No. 4 defensive device. DawgNation story about Carter: Jalen Carter thinks he can play a role after Tyler Clark as a freshman.

Darnell Washington: 5-star athlete from Las Vegas (will have a close end in Georgia): No. 23 in the 247Sports composite ranking, No. 34 in the 247Sports ranking, No. 19 in the ESPN ranking, No. 32 in the Rivals ranking, No. 2 athlete. DawgNation Story about Washington: Darnell Washington: The family side of his decision about the early signing period.

Mekhail Sherman: 4-star linebacker from Washington DC.: No. 32 player in 247Sports composite leaderboards, No. 74 in 247Sports leaderboards, No. 18 in ESPN leaderboards, No. 39 in Rivals leaderboards, No. 2 outside linebacker. DawgNation story about Sherman: Mekhail Sherman’s linebacker game shows what we’ve learned at Under Armor All-American Game.

Tate Ratledge: 4-star tackle from Rome, Ga: No. 37 in 247Sports composite leaderboards, No. 62 in 247Sports leaderboards, No. 74 in ESPN leaderboards, No. 12 in Rivals leaderboards, No. 3 offensive -Tackle. Ratledge’s DawgNation Story: Tate Ratledge uses Herschel Walker’s image to reaffirm his commitment to UGA.

Kendall Milton *: 4-star ranking in front of Clovis, California: 53 players in the 247Sports composite ranking, 88 in the 247Sports ranking, 96 in the ESPN ranking, 29 in the Rivals ranking, 7 in the ranking. DawgNation story about Milton: Kendall Milton: Elite RB signers chose Athens this week over all-American experience.

Marcus Rosemy: 4-star recipient from Fort Lauderdale, Florida: No. 54 in 247Sports Composite Leaderboards, No. 91 in 247Sprots Leaderboards, No. 45 in ESPN Leaderboards, No. 71 in Rivals Leaderboards, No. 8 in recipient lists. DawgNation story about Rosemy: Marcus Rosemy and Arian Smith explain what they bring to the football-wide reception room in Georgia.

Arian Smith: 4-star long-range recipient from Lakeland, Fla.: No. 58 player in 247Sports composite ranking lists, No. 42 in 247Sports ranking lists, No. 25 in ESPN ranking lists, No. 147 in Rivals ranking lists, No. 9 long-range receivers. DawgNation story about Smith: Arian Smith and Kirby Smart: The big news the day after: L versus LSU.

Jermaine Burton: 4-star recipient from Calabasas, California: No. 81 player in 247Sports composite leaderboards, No. 57 in 247Sports leaderboards, No. 99 in ESPN leaderboards, No. 126 in Rivals leaderboards, No. 15 in wide receiver. DawgNation story about Burton: Jermaine Burton made his college decision.

Jalen Kimber *: 4-star cornerback from Arlington, Texas: No. 104 in 247Sports composite leaderboards, No. 70 in 247Sports leaderboards, No. 84 in ESPN leaderboards, No. 209 in Rivals leaderboards, No. 8 in cornerback leaderboards. DawgNation story about Kimber: Jalen Kimber: The stories you haven’t read about the UGA early bird

Chad Lindberg: 4-star offensive from League City, Texas: No. 140 players in 247Sports composite leaderboards, No. 377 players in 247Sports leaderboards, No. 57 in ESPN leaderboards, No. 178 in Rivals leaderboards, No. 13 Starting an offensive. DawgNation story about Lindberg: Chad Lindberg knew before he hired Matt Luke that he was the type for Georgian football.

Major Burns: 4 Star Baton Rouge Security, La.: No. 180 in 247Sports Composite Leaderboards, No. 240 in 247Sports Leaderboards, No. 79 in ESPN Leaderboards, National Rankings by Rival, No. 7 in Security , DawgNation story about Burns: 4-star security Major Burns becomes a bulldog.

Nazir Stackhouse: 4-star defensive device from Atlanta: No. 247 in 247Sports composite ranking lists, No. 338 in 247Sports ranking lists, No. 242 in ESPN ranking lists, No. 225 in Rivals ranking lists, No. 27 in defensive devices. DawgNation story about Stackhouse: Get to know the new DL commit from 2020, Nazir Stackhouse

Carson Beck *: 4-star quarterback from Jacksonville, Florida: No. 248 players in 247Sports composite rankings, No. 233 in 247Sports rankings, No. 234 in ESPN rankings, Unranked in Rivals rankings, No. 9 Pro -Style quarterback. DawgNation story about Beck: Carson Beck: Can he win games early in his career at Georgia?

Justin Robinson *: 4-star recipient of Mcdonough, Ga: No. 296 players in 247Sports composite rankings, No. 270 in 247Sports rankings, not ranked in ESPN rankings, not ranked in Rivals rankings, No. 48 wider Receiver. DawgNation story about Robinson: Georgia signing Justin Robinson is triple state champion.

Warren Brinson *: 4-star defense device by Bradenton, Fla.: No. 308 players in 247Sports composite ranking lists, No. 359 in 247Sports ranking lists, ranking ESPN not rated, ranking rivals No. 235, ranking defense device No. 31 DawgNation story about Brinson: WATCH: Mid-year Georgian footballers are on the Athens campus.

Austin Blaske: 3 Star Attacking Tackle from South Effingham, Ga: No. 359 in 247Sports Composite Leaderboards, No. 356 in 247Sports Leaderboards, Not in ESPN Leaderboards, Not in Rivals Leaderboards, No. 40 in offensive Rankings. DawgNation story about Blaske: Austin Blaske makes an emotional decision to get involved with Georgia.

Devin Willock: 3-star offensive device from Paramus, NJ: No. 905 players in 247Sports composite ranking lists, No. 736 in 247Sports ranking lists, not classified in ESPN ranking lists, not classified in Rivals ranking lists, No. 68 offensive device , DawgNation story about Willock: Georgia adds Devin Willock to the 2020 class for 6-foot 6-OL.

Jared Zirkel: Kicker from Kerrville, Texas: Unranked in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, ESPN and Rivals Rankings. No. 5 kicker in the country per 247Sports. DawgNation story about compasses: Georgia lands its next kicker in Texan Jared compasses

* Identifies potential customers who have already registered

Georgia football 2020 is committed to compiling rankings

Broderick Jones: 5-star offensive duel from Lithonia, Georgia, No. 11 in 247Sports Composite Leaderboards, No. 30 in 247Sports Leaderboards, No. 9 in ESPN Leaderboards, No. 5 in Rivals Leaderboards, No. Tackle 2 offensive. DawgNation story about Jones: Broderick Jones: Has this official visit consolidated his commitment to Georgia? Jones will announce his final decision on February 5. Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas and Illinois are the finalists.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger: 4-Star Center of New Orleans: No. 59 in 247Sports Composite Leaderboards, No. 76 in 247Sports Leaderboards, No. 68 in ESPN Leaderboards, No. 83 in Rivals Leaderboards, No. 1 in the middle. DawgNation story about Van Pran-Granger: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger: All-American OL still feels “comfortable” as a Georgia commit. Van Pran-Granger will announce his decision on February 5. Georgia, Alabama and Florida are its finalists.

DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell learns about the latest recruitment rankings

Jermain Burton falls to 15th WR is probably a side effect of the lack of A-A play. This doesn’t matter to this guy. No. 81 overall.

Smith rises to No. 9 WR nationwide. No. 58 overall.

Ringo rises to number 4 in the nation

Darnell Washington falls 23rd overall

Kimber climbs to corner No. 8

Sherman loses a star and falls to 32nd place overall. Still the nation’s number 2.

Van Pran-Granger rises to No. 1 in the country and No. 59 in overall perspective. Increases some 50-something slots.

In the 247Sports Team Composite reviews, bulldogs are number two nationwide. Behind Alabama. Now before Clemson.

More Georgia football stories from DawgNation