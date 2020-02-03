Where Georgia soccer players are projected to land in the 7-round 2020 NFL bill design

The NFL season is on the books after Kansas City’s 31:20 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Former Georgia Bulldog Mecole Hardman played a role for the Chiefs, making it the second season in a row that a Georgia newbie played and won a Super Bowl. Sony Michel did the previous year for the New England Patriots.

Many have already flipped through the page for next season as early power rankings and Super Bowl odds have been released. The 2020 NFL draft will be held long before the 2020 NFL season begins. This means that a new generation of former Georgia Bulldogs will have a new home next season as Andrew Thomas, D’Andre Swift and Jake Fromm will all start their NFL careers.

Connected: Why Mecole Hardman wins a Super Bowl helps the future of Georgian football

Wherever they might end up, a number of bogus designs have already tried to do so. Thomas and Swift were popular picks in many first-round mock drafts. But what about the players who are not considered top draft picks?

Matt Miller from Bleacher Report introduced you there. The NFL draft analyst created a seven-round draft that ranged from selection # 1 to selection # 256. Below we list where Miller pinned each Georgia player, as well as our thoughts on what that player might do at the NFL level.

The 2020 NFL draft is slated to begin on April 23 and end on April 25.

Miller’s choice: Andrew Thomas – No. 11 on the New York Jets

Our attitude: Apart from a surprise, Thomas is the first bulldog to come off the board. It was one of the best offensive linemen in the country last year and has the metrics that will impress the NFL teams.

Where it could land, there are certainly a number of options, along with an abundance of other talented options. For example, Miller launched Thomas as the fourth offensive. The Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are all teams in need and need to protect young quarterbacks.

If you hit a player that high, expect them to start on day one. If Thomas landed with the jets, he would have to protect Sam Darnold, number 3 in the 2018 NFL draft.

D’Andre Swift – No. 26 for the Miami Dolphins

Our opinion: You have to be very special to run back in the first round today. Swift qualifies as such with what he did at the University of Georgia.

Swift is the only rewind that Miller did in the first round. When it came to landing with the Dolphins, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was Miami’s leading hit last season. If Swift lands here, he would be in a great situation when it comes to earning money early.

The Dolphins have three picks for the first round and are generally expected to use one for a quarterback. Adding a player like Swift will make life easier for everyone like Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.

Connected: D’Andre Swift shows that he can be thunder and lightning

Isaiah Wilson – No. 50 to the Chicago Bears

Our attitude: Wilson will impress some teams at the combine because of his enormous size and athletic ability. He doesn’t have as much experience as Thomas, but two years as a Georgia beginner should dispel any concerns in the field at the next level.

As for the bears, they have had a strong track record of picking up Georgia players in recent years. The bears have drawn a Georgia player into three of the last four NFL drafts, including the use of first-round tips for Leonard Floyd and Roquan Smith.

In Chicago, Bobby Massie is ahead, but long-time starter Kyle Long has announced his retirement this offensive season, which means Chicago could make some changes to the offensive line.

Jake Fromm – No. 58 to the Minnesota Vikings

Our opinion: Fromm couldn’t be in a more perfect situation if it were. Kirk Cousins ​​has only one year left, which means Fromm could be the starting quarterback for Minnesota if the team decides to part with Cousins ​​before the start of the 2021 season.

Fromm would have some great weapons in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen wide-angle receivers, as well as running Dalvin Cook back. And while the Vikings play some outdoor games against division opponents Chicago and Green Bay, the Vikings play all of their home games in the hall.

Miller has Fromm selected as the sixth quarterback, but the top five are all expected to go into the first 14 selections. An early run with quarterbacks could be a good thing for Fromm, as the shortage is likely to benefit his value proposition.

Solomon Kindley – No. 112 to the Cleveland Browns

Our opinion: The Browns need offensive help in the worst way. Miller has her attack Iowa against Tristian Wirfs in the first round, but it would be wise to put a player like Kindley on guard.

Cleveland is loaded on the skill positions, and if quarterback Baker Mayfield could have a little more time, it could help a crime that was below average in 2019.

Kindley would also open holes for Nick Chubb when the two played together in college. Both started for the Georgian team of 2017, which was fighting for a national championship.

J. R. Reed – No. 200 on the Los Angeles Rams

Our opinion: Reed will not knock anyone down with sportiness in the combine. But when he first arrived in Georgia, he didn’t have much to do. After that he was starter and finalist for the Thorpe Award for best defender of the nation for three years.

At this point in the design, Reed is expected to be a special team player, as he did in his time in Georgia. But Reed could find a way to spend time in defense, as Ram’s security ensures Eric Weddle will be 35 in the 2020 season. Los Angeles used a second-round selection for security Taylor Rapp in the 2019 NFL Draft.

If Reed landed on the Rams, he would join former bulldogs Todd Gurley and Natrez Patrick. Patrick wasn’t committed last year, but was able to stick to the Rams because he offered in special teams.

More Georgia football stories from DawgNation