Where has it all absent completely wrong for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham?

Tottenham’s year went from lousy to worse when their Champions League dream ended with a complete defeat to RB Leipzig.

A depleted side went down 3- in the final-16 2nd leg, 4- on mixture, and they have now gone 6 games without a get in all opposition.

Here, the PA news agency takes a nearer seem at their recent woes.

Damage hell

Harry Kane endured a bad hamstring injuries at St Mary’s on New Year’s Working day (Mark Kerton/PA)

There is no doubt that there are apparent mitigating circumstances in Tottenham’s demise and their stunning operate of injuries to key players is the key a single. Jose Mourinho need to wonder what he has done to have earned these lousy luck as, just as they have been finding to grips with losing Harry Kane to a serious hamstring harm, as Son Heung-min also experienced a significant arm harm. They have not received a video game considering the fact that Son’s injury was verified. There have also been challenges to Moussa Sissoko, Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Erik Lamela and Steven Bergwijn. That has still left Mourinho desperately brief in attacking regions, which means gamers are actively playing out of position and are unable to be rotated. Mourinho has reported that no other crew in the planet would be able to cope with the degree of injuries he is contending with, and it is tough to disagree.

Defensive woes

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris through the FA Cup fourth spherical replay match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Even though Mourinho can stage to owning only untested 18-year-aged Troy Parrott as a recognised striker and currently being unable to phone on these types of major hitters in assault, there are no excuses at the other close. Spurs’ leaky defence has been a issue all season and Mourinho has been unable to take care of it. They have saved just three cleanse sheets in 26 online games and the Portuguese has typically chopped and modified both equally players and formations. It has been much also simple to rating from them and it has not served that all 3 of their goalkeepers have been culpable for targets in recent weeks. Lloris has been notably disappointing since his return from damage whilst Paulo Gazzaniga and Michel Vorm have also created blunders. The entire back line, like the goalkeeper, will need to have a whole lot of notice in the summer season transfer current market.

Nine games to help you save the season

Spurs exited the Champions League with a whimper in Germany on Tuesday (Michael Sohn/AP)

Their thorough defeat in opposition to Leipzig finished any opportunity Mourinho had of successful silverware in his first couple of months at Spurs. Their Champions League exit came less than a 7 days after a a lot far more disappointing reduction to Norwich in the FA Cup. It means that Spurs have only nine online games still left this period and their activity is now to check out to get back again in the Champions League. It appears to be unlikely as they are seven factors guiding fourth-positioned Chelsea and will have to hope Manchester City’s UEFA ban is upheld and that opens up a fifth put. Even then that is searching tricky, with this weekend’s clash from Manchester United seeming pivotal.

Painful rebuild

Daniel Levy will need to have to get his chequebook out in the summer months (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former manager Mauricio Pochettino warned of the have to have for a “painful rebuild” extensive ahead of his ruthless sacking in November, and effects and performances beneath Mourinho have proved him correct. This is a squad that is in will need of important surgery as a number of gamers are either earlier their most effective or proved not excellent enough for Spurs to compete at the best end of English and European soccer. Mourinho will have his possess tips on what he requirements to do to his squad but on the evidence of this period, he will require a new goalkeeper, two new entire-backs, a prime-top quality central defensive midfielder and a back again-up striker to Kane. Chairman Daniel Levy will have to get his chequebook out.