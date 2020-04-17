Where I Work: Emma Gannon, writer and podcaster working from home

In today’s Where I Work we talk to the podcaster, writer and author Emma Gannon (photo: Emma Gannon)

Because the coronavirus blockade makes more and more of us work from home, our daily mini Where I Work series goes to people’s home offices – from fancy dedicated rooms to makeshift benches.

(Practically) we met CEO Nicky Clarke, activist Gina Martin and we were delighted with the wonderful interior designer garden workshop.

Today is the time to see 30-year-old Emma Gannon working at home during a pandemic. Emma is the writer, podcaster behind Ctrl Alt Delete, and the author of Ctrl Alt Delete, the Multi-Hyphen method and the soon-published novel Olive.

He works in Hackney’s apartment, which he shares with his fiancée Paul, a designer and filmmaker.

Emma works from an apartment in Hackney, which she shares with her fiance (photo: Emma Gannon)

Hey emma Do you always work from home or has coronavirus changed something?

I work for myself, so from time to time I work from home if I have a deadline or want to spend the day writing.

I preferred to leave home for work most days, basically I wrote all my books in cafes and I like the social aspects of my work (which I miss of course now!).

I usually worked at Soho Radio Studios (where I record my podcast) or The Wing (member club on Oxford Street). I could also have one day a week at meetings in central London.

I liked the feeling of “returning home” after a long day of work, so full-time work, like everyone else, was a minor change. I had to create a new barrier between working time and free time, i.e. keeping work and play in separate rooms.

A bit of a niche, but I recently discovered a YouTube playlist that plays AMSR sounds to create the atmosphere of a busy cafe that I love!

Tell us about your work space at home

I have a very simple desk setup. A laptop, a stand (so I don’t despise my back), a stack of books that I just read or that I just read; room spray; hand cream and eye drops (I recommend, but our eyes are so dry from looking at the screens!).

Emma thinks the key is to have a desk turned away from the rest of the house (photo: Emma Gannon)

What are your personal rules for doing work at home?

I don’t like working in the living room because I associate it with downtime (Netflix and wine), which is why I set up a small desk in the corner of my bedroom as a new place to work.

I once read that Emma Jane Unsworth says it doesn’t matter where your desk is, all you need is a small space to look outside so you can leave the rest of your life behind for a moment.

People say you shouldn’t work from bed, but I remember Phoebe Waller-Bridge once said she wrote award-winning scripts in bed. I think a strange day in bed is fine if you want, but I think it is very important to keep a routine while we go through this difficult time and treat this day like the right day at work (which means getting dressed, eating breakfast table, work at a table or desk), because some consistency is useful to keep you motivated.

I think it’s important to make sure we go out for a walk once a day, take regular breaks, and are kind to ourselves.

Eye drops are also strongly recommended (Photo: Emma Gannon)

What is your working day like for you?

Each day is completely different, so no routine can be said.

I go to the desk around 9.30 or 10, I’m not an early bird and I love to start the day listening to a podcast like High Low in bed with a cup of tea. I will either record the podcast; writing some of my new book; sending emails, chatting with my team.

How do you keep your work and rest separate?

An outward-facing desk allows me to focus all day, and then when I close my laptop, the work is done.

I have an iPad that I use to read articles in the evenings or on Twitter or whatever, but I try to use my laptop on my desk and leave my work there. This means that I always have evenings without a laptop, which is nice.

Every day is different (photo: Emma Gannon)

Was it difficult to work at home during the blockade?

To be honest, I have nothing against it and I quit my job in 2016 to have more freedom and work from home whenever I wanted, so I’m lucky to be used to it. But of course it’s not just about “work from home” but about a “pandemic,” so it’s definitely not a normal matter.

I only miss one podcast conversation personally. For me, the biggest joy of making podcasts is talking in IRL, with body language, connection and conversation.

I had to find a way to do a podcast remotely – and make it sound better by recording a bit from my bed!

I miss people-to-people contacts because I’m sure everyone.

And how are you mentally?

Every day is different. Reading news is hard to bear, and Twitter can be too much. I just take every day at the same time, check my friends and family, shorten the screen time and do what I can with applications such as Nextdoor.

I just feel extremely grateful to all our key employees. I recently started a book club to create a cozy online community and raise some money for Mental Health UK, which helped me a lot.

Emma records her podcast from bed (photo: Emma Gannon)

What advice do you have for people who are just starting work at home?

I’d say calm down. There is a myth that people rummage at work when working from home, but from personal experience, anecdotes and research is not so – in fact we work more.

In general, people are usually very focused and productive working at home because you don’t mind senseless meetings, commuting or chinwag in the office. That’s why you probably do more, so if you fancy a shorter day, maybe you should.

It may be worth stopping at 15:00 or 16:00 now (if you can).

