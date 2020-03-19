Where is Captain Kirk? Spy finally meets Shather …

Where is Captain Kirk? Spizz finally meets Schwarz…

This is great. Myth meets the science-fiction spin, the more legendary William Saturn – where is Captain Kirk? Just here, forty years has been released from the singles release.

Spizz is using a copy of Electronics Magazine – Issue 61 – which includes Captain Kirk’s single 7-inch re-edition (it looks sold!) See that smile! Still a fan-boy.

We asked Spizz about this…

And what was it like to finally meet Captain Kirk? Must be amazing….

It was truly amazing. Full circle time in a continuous time circle. It was always on the cards in my mind. You can write a song, write a song, you know…

Have you ever thought that would happen?

If you are in the right place at the right time, one can always have something happen and that’s what happens … .Spizzenergi or Spizz 77, being in the right place at the right time

Was it a chance? He was accidentally random

… That was the design of that airport concept all those years ago. We got tickets for the event … but my lovely friend Sarah-Jane just bought some VIP tickets from a stranger she didn’t know in the evening. These tickets include greetings of the convention. So our luck was actually sealed.

You are about to get it 40 years ago …

When the cap was released, our manager asked people in CBS if we could do a photo op with Bill Saturner. They said no. They did not want an independent registry candidate to take any action. It was fair but the bassist Jim knew that a bill was coming at the airport. Airport security was very special in those days. So on Sunday morning we met with Governor Dave’s office and got a motor to watch the “Big Bill” photo at the airport, but then we went to the bar so much, much, much more and more We spent a lot of money on Sunday lunchtime!

That’s why loyal love is Spizz.

There are live albums, Xmas single, backwards boxing plans and “Spice has been celebrating DIY and independence for 40 years now and is revisiting in the fall”

All the words for Ben Wilmom, who conducted the interviews and allowed LTW to be published.

Photo Credit – Mills Entertainment With gratitude

