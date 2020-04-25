When Dr. Frank Tasson was sentenced in 2006 to 4-12 years in prison for embezzling $ 11.2 million from the Roslyn School District, many of the Long Island group hoped the drama that led to the scandal would begin to fade. But more than a decade later, HBO began producing ” Bad Education “: A dramatic film based on Tasson’s scandal, starring Hugh Jackman as shame supervisor. Now ahead of its release on April 25, Rosaleen is facing a resurgence of those years’ events. But where is Dr. Tasson in 2020? ?

The events as detailed in Bad Education focus on Tasson’s arrest in July 2004. Until his downfall, Tasson cultivated a reputation as a strong leader and a great asset for the school district, which boasted high test scores, exceptional college acceptance rates, and some of the highest spending per student in the state. , According to the New York Times report on Tasson’s arrest. But, as it turned out, Tasson, along with business assistant Pam Glukin (Alison Janey), not only enjoyed high esteem as school district administrators, but also earned high profits from their coat program.

According to the New York Times report on Tasson’s sentencing in 2006, those involved managed to steal $ 11.2 million from school budgets. Of those, Tasson was responsible for $ 2.2 million, spending on things like “luxury vacations, gambling trash, rent for his Upper East Side apartment, dry cleaning bills and a vacation home,” while his partner Glukin was responsible for $ 4 million. Glukin’s son and niece, as well as Tasson’s partner, also received cuts.

Fast forward to 2010, so Tasson was released from jail early for “good behavior and completing rehabilitation programs while incarcerated,” according to Newsday News. Tasson was only serving three years in prison. As part of the release, he was placed on probation until 2018 and is unable to work in any position involving direct money responsibility.

Tasson has been lying pretty low since his arrest, but in April of this year he gave his first and only crime-related interview with development and podcast coach Mike Bayer. In Bayer’s “Coach Mike” podcast, Tasson talked about the moment he learned there would be a movie, a bad education, based on it and the scandal. Tasson said, “It was Saturday night in October 2019, and one of the college members called me … and he said ‘You know, they make you a movie.’ And I just disintegrated. “He continued,” I thought, God, I thought it was finally over. You know, it will never end, because every day I feel pain. “

You can feel similar pain from the Rosaleen community and the school board, because they sent a statement about producing Bad Education to Rosaleen News. In addition to confirming that they would not help or collaborate with the production, their statement reads in part, “While the film was supposedly meant to entertain, it’s important to remember that what was happening in our school district was far from entertaining. For the education of our children. The scandal has deepened our community. “