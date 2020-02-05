Where is Logan Wilson’s draft stock heading in the NFL Scouting Combine? | National sport

LARAMIE – Logan Wilson will be making the rounds later this month when it comes to auditioning for his football future.

How often does the former Wyoming linebacker train for NFL employees before the April draft is still in the air? He has to decide whether to attend the school’s annual pro-day. It depends on how the Native Casper does at the end of the month at the NFL Scouting Combine.

After playing in the Senior Bowl on January 25, Wilson was invited to the combine harvester, the Star Tribune learned. The combine, a week-long job interview for many of the country’s best draft-enabled players, begins on February 23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Training on the field is expected to begin on February 27th. Linebackers and defensive linemen are scheduled to train on February 29th.

All the combine harvesters that are invited will be officially announced at a later date. But where is Wilson’s draft share headed at the event?

Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson will play in the Senior Bowl on Saturday

It is difficult to pinpoint, but when the thoughts and opinions of national design analysts are an indication, the trend is up. Wilson, who was defensive at Natrona County High School before changing positions in Wyoming, is ranked No. 8 linebacker by CBS Sports, while ESPN 6-2, 250 pounders is ranked No. 5 Inside Linebacker and 190 Overall winner.

Wilson’s complete skills – he had 10 career breaks in Wyoming, including most of the Football Bowl subdivision linebackers as a senior (4) – were impressed two weeks ago during the Senior Bowl exercises in Mobile, Alabama. Eric Edholm, senior analyst for Yahoo! Sports, listed Wilson as one of 12 players who helped improve inventory during the week, and compared parts of Wilson’s game to New Orleans Saints linebacker Kiko Alonso, who was selected in the second round of 2013 by the Buffalo Bills ,

“Is Wilson now a third round choice?” Edholm wrote. “I would hold him here. His intelligence and versatility will convince a team.”

In a seven-round model design released in December, CBS Sports had the Dallas Cowboys Wilson defeated in the fifth round with the 167th overall victory. But Bleacher Report chief analyst Matt Miller is much better than Wilson two months later.

In his sample design published on Monday, Miller had struck off the board in the third round. Miller projected the Los Angeles Rams to bring him the 84th overall win.

Wilson’s attack strength on the field and his character have been proven. As a four-year starter and three-time captain in Wyoming, Wilson finished fourth in school history and the history of Mountain West with 421 duels. He had 105 tackles and 8.5 tackles as a senior on the way to all-MW success in the first team. Wilson also received All America awards and was one of six finalists for the Butkus Award.

As is the case for several potential customers annually, it may depend on his speed how high Wilson is ultimately in the draft, which could make the 40-yard run the most important event in the field that Wilson is doing in Indianapolis.

Wilson wants to become the second Natrona County alum designed in the past three years. Defender Taven Bryan, Wilson’s teammate at NCHS, was taken over by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round in 2018.

Follow the UW Athletics Beat Writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

,