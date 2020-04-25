In the new HBO Bad Education movie, which premieres April 25, Academy Award winner Allison Janey embodies a woman named Pam Glukin, a former Roslyn School District businessman in Long Island, New York. Glukin stole millions from her school district and wasted her on lavish vacations, jewelry, mortgage payments and even tuition at her daughter’s college. Glukin went to jail for her crimes, but where is Pam Glukin in 2020? Janey’s character keeps a low profile.

Bad education follows the story that shocked the Roslyn School District on Long Island. Janey stars with Hugh Jackman, who plays Frank Tasson, the former school superintendent in Roslyn. Together, Tasson, Glukin and six others stole over $ 11 million from the school district fund and used them to fund their lavish lifestyle. The film was written by former Roslyn County student Mike Makowski that turned his most exciting story out of his hometown into a riveting script that HBO snatched back at the 2019 Toronto Festival.

After the scandal was revealed – thanks to the help of a vigorous student journalist – Tasson, Glukin and others were arrested and charged. According to a report in Newsday, Glukin pleaded guilty to first-degree larceny with the plaintiffs and in September 2006 sentenced her to three to nine years in prison. Glukin eventually spent nearly five years behind bars: She was released in May 2011, and placed on parole until September 2015.

Glukin declined to comment to Newsday at the time of her release, but the Long Island newspaper reported that she lives in Seaford, NY and works for the nonprofit in Queens.

Her attorney did release a statement saying, “[Glukin] has paid her duty to the company. She is doing what she is supposed to do at her brief and she intends to acclimate to the company and become a manufacturer. Very sorry and very embarrassed and she does not believe it happened and wants to be repaired.”

HBO

Glucine play for a movie that aired on HBO instead of movie theaters means Janey would compete for an award instead of an Oscar coming to an awards show. And voters will undoubtedly be impressed by how well she has coped with the ubiquitous Long Island accent.

“I spent a lot of time on Long Island because my grandparents were away and I was obsessed with how my friends on Long Island would say ‘very much,'” Janey told Entertainment Weekly. “Very early on, I practiced the little Long Island accent, little bits of it. I don’t know why I thought ‘very’ was so cool.”