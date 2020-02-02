Where money is still king: the Reserve Bank weighs on the future of hard currency

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
30
The daily use of cash to pay for everyday items is decreasing, but when it comes to transferring money abroad, the use of cash remains high.

Gregory Laurent, Western Union regional vice president for Oceania, says about 40% of transfers from New Zealand are still in cash.

.

