Where money is still king: the Reserve Bank weighs on the future of hard currency

The daily use of cash to pay for everyday items is decreasing, but when it comes to transferring money abroad, the use of cash remains high.

Gregory Laurent, Western Union regional vice president for Oceania, says about 40% of transfers from New Zealand are still in cash.

READ MORE:

• Revealed: how much money do Kiwis carry

• Premium – Suppression of the hidden economy: the IRD targets hotel operators in a war against undeclared cash payments

• Westpac’s cash profit reaches $ 1 billion

And unlike the banks, Fortune 500 does not close its outlets, even with the increase in the number of people using its service digitally rather than in person.

“We often think that cash is a small proportion, but cash is always important because cash is a very reliable means of payment – it is physical.

“Many consumers still want to use cash. That’s why it’s even higher than other daily transactions like paying for groceries at the supermarket.”

Laurent says that cash has a major advantage over digital payments – it cannot be hacked.

New Zealand’s close ties to the Pacific Islands also mean that cash is popular. Some Pacific Islands use New Zealand currency and are so small that they do not have ATMs.

This means that cash sent by family and friends can be an important means of accessing it.

Others have their own currency but may not have as many bank accounts as New Zealand, adds Laurent.

The World Bank estimates that only 1% of New Zealand’s population does not have a bank account.

But it is much higher in places like Papua New Guinea and Africa. Some countries have switched to mobile-to-mobile payment systems to work around this problem.

Laurent predicted that the use of cash would continue to decline, but would remain in New Zealand for some time.

“We don’t see the money disappearing too quickly.”

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is in the midst of a multi-year study on the future of cash, as declining usage could potentially make life more difficult for some people, including those without a bank account, seniors, people with disabilities, tourists and others who use it for cultural reasons.

They say that with less use, the cost of cash and the infrastructure to support it increases, which could prompt companies to stop accepting it in the future or even charge for acceptance cash.

Public submissions to the Reserve Bank revealed that people were divided over whether the money would be more difficult to use or access in New Zealand and when it might happen.

But the majority agreed with the central bank’s view that people who are financially excluded could be severely affected if money becomes difficult to obtain or use in New Zealand.

A Reserve Bank survey on cash use in 2017 found that 11% of the adult population use cash daily and 38% cash for transactional purposes at least three times a week or more.

People aged 60 and over accounted for 41% of cash for transactional purposes.

Laurent said he was witnessing an increase in the number of people using his service digitally, although the usage rate was not as high as in Australia, where the service has been around longer.

Laurent, who moved to Australia in March of last year from France, said that digital transactions were used much more in Australasia than in France.

In Europe, Sweden and Norway lead the pack for the highest utilization rate of digital transactions, while Germany retains the highest use of cash.

According to Bloomberg, the average German portfolio contains 103 euros physical, the European Central Bank estimated in November, more than three times the figure in France.

Cash remains the means of payment in around 80% of point-of-sale transactions in Germany, compared to only 45% – and declining rapidly – in the Netherlands.

Last year, BNZ research found that for Kiwis who transport money, the average amount is $ 70.

And money transfer around the world is growing with globalization. World Bank figures show that in 2018, US $ 689 billion was displaced internationally compared to US $ 573 billion in 2016.

.