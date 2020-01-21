Where Obama lets the past go, Warren promises retribution

In the context of a dismissal trial that will likely lack witnesses and any documentary evidence thanks to the Senate Republicans, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) promises to hold President Trump and his administration responsible – even if justice is retroactive .

One of his campaign proposals, released on Tuesday, would establish a Justice Department task force to “investigate corruption” within the Trump administration and “prosecute any justified criminal and civil offenses”.

It would not be the first time that a new president has been called upon to demand responses from the latter.

When President Barack Obama took office, he had to face extreme pressure from certain corners to hold his predecessor accountable.

President George W. Bush left office with an appalling 22% approval rate. He was overwhelmed with scandals over mass surveillance, torture programs and war profits. Human rights groups and Liberals have called for justice, particularly for the horrific reports of brutality, sometimes ending in death, perpetrated against prisoners suspected of terrorism.

Obama, fresh out of a campaign of hope and change, swept them away, telling ABC News that he was “convinced that we must look forward rather than look back.” Unenthusiastic investigations have resulted in no charges, and the Obama administration has blocked trials of detainees on the basis of the doctrine of state secrets.

According to Paul Pelletier, a former federal prosecutor at the Obama Justice Department, the difference between the approaches of politicians lies in the roots of any alleged crime.

“These alleged crimes are financial and have nothing to do with politics,” he told TPM. “The illegal use of government contracts is something we are still looking for, so from this perspective, I think it is completely different from what the Obama administration was facing.”

The Warren campaign cited allegations of wrongdoing on the part of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross holding actions influenced by administration decisions, Trump’s children making money while serving in Trump’s own administration and removal from office for the pressure campaign in Ukraine.

“You have to be very, very careful if you just look at whether someone has done something wrong politically,” added Pelletier. “But what you are saying is that people got rich, that they used the political process to illegally or unfairly gain wealth … if it is rooted in corruption, you are on a lot more ground sure.”

In 2008, Obama’s forward-looking orientation set the tone for the administration. The attorney general at the time, Eric Holder, launched an investigation in 2009 into CIA investigation methods. He finally closed the case, after examining the cases of more than 100 prisoners, without filing a complaint. In 2010, the Justice Department said there would be no charges regarding the CIA’s destruction of videotapes of the investigations. The DOJ also blocked the lawsuits of former detainees, citing the doctrine of state secrets.

Barbara McQuade, an American lawyer under Obama, told the TPM that the Obama administration did not file a complaint because of “the investigation of the facts” and not because of a “general policy decision”.

But Pelletier said that while the talks would have been outside his domain as a white collar attorney, “of course” a consideration of precedent would have played in the administration’s decision not to prosecute the officials of the Bush administration.

Although Warren cites specific examples of corrupt behavior in his proposal, it is not difficult to imagine a future president, embittered by certain criticisms of his predecessor, using this power to take revenge.

In an apparent attempt to limit this possibility, a campaign assistant to Warren pointed out to the TPM the limits of the scope of the task force.

“The plan calls for the creation of a DOJ task force with independent authority and limited scope to review specific laws in force that have been breached: federal bribery laws, crime crimes laws insiders and other anti-corruption and public integrity laws, “said the aide. “He will investigate independently and prosecute or not prosecute as they see fit.”

The assistant added that the proposal does not concern “political rivals” but “the restoration of the rule of law”.

“The best way to turn the page on Trump-era corruption is for those who broke the law to be held accountable so that those responsible in the future – including in a Warren administration – will know that violating public confidence and breaking the fight against corruption and public integrity the laws will have consequences. “