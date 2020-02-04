Where there was no alliance yet

With the creation of a separate and sovereign branch of the U.S. military dedicated exclusively to space, the global race to free some of the national military power from terrestrial restraints and put it firmly into orbit has begun.

The announcement also triggered a somewhat unexpected cascade effect: heightened attention to US allies and partners, who have no choice but to pursue where the US military is attracted to military space activities. Japan, in particular, has announced its intention in recent days to stay in step with the United States, at least in terms of defense.

On January 5, less than two weeks after the announcement by the U.S. Space Force, the government announced that it was planning to rename the Air Self-Defense Force Aerospace Defense Force.

It is no coincidence that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on January 21, during a speech marking the 60th anniversary of the Japanese-American alliance, promised to make the alliance a “pillar for peace and security in space and cyberspace” , “

While words are good, actions are better. In a less noticed but more consistent step, the Department of Defense is finalizing a bill to be submitted to the state legislature that will create a military unit with 20 employees dedicated to space operations only.

While this meager number of people can hardly be expected to perform their mission of monitoring space debris and “suspicious satellites” efficiently, the move is a significant step for a nation that is often affected by Japan’s unique national restrictions and legal concerns global defense developments.

In many ways, it is surprising that Japan, a nation that still uses 1960s F-4 aircraft (although it is planned to replace it with F-35 aircraft), is deploying its first remote-controlled military aircraft (a model) The United States has been flying for almost 20 years. Take your defense position in space seriously in 2021.

These initiatives have several implications. First, the Japanese government’s stance on space and its place in the alliance between Japan and the United States reflects what is at stake during the next major conflict that is sure to affect space. As more and more governmental and commercial systems rely on space goods and space support, space can no longer be ignored as a future theater. Now is the time to include space in the alliance strategy.

However, this strategy needs to be caught up. Currently, space is referred to as a “new domain” in the 2018 National Defense Program guidelines, and space defense is briefly discussed in the annual Defense of Japan White Paper for 2019. Outer space is no longer included in the now obsolete Japan-US Defense Cooperation Guidelines of 2015.

Second, Japan’s focus is a good move for the Alliance as a whole and improves its survivability. If Japan takes measurable steps to join its ally, and if Japan makes a significant contribution to space security, it is less likely that space will become another interface where the alliance could break out.

It is also a strategic advantage to take position and shape in relation to the space. While other nations will have difficulty taking space seriously and will have to choose between the size, scale and capability of their armed forces, Japan has confirmed its political and defensive attitude towards space, which means that it also has the effects of space on the world Combination has recognized alliance defense.

This is good because the political dangers in space are very real. Despite the well-meaning but toothless space treaty of 1967, which prohibits the use of force in space, the obvious future is that space will act as another stage on which the political games of the earth-bound nation states will take place.

National competition will not disappear if states are founded and funds are used to travel, explore and exploit the eerie darkness of space. Rather, competition will intensify as both economic and defense intelligence are gained and states better understand how vulnerable they are without adequate space defense and deterrence. This is the political reality of space, and the fact that both members of the Japan-United States alliance understand this means that the risk of the alliance breaking apart is much lower the first time you contact space-centered competitors. If anything, mutual interest in the same environment will lead to cooperative efforts and an enhanced alliance here on Earth.

Remarkably, the likelihood of a military confrontation in space has also increased. By placing US military space power at the highest level of military independence and funding (an independent service), escalation and competition are not far away. It will come as no surprise when we see several other competitors forming their own service level forces at year end, although their actual forms are likely to vary widely.

The fact that the United States has “jumped” to a serviceable solution to military space competition rather than a smaller organization such as a corps or geographic command means that other nations have no real strategic options other than following the United States’ precedent can adapt in size and ability. The Japan-USA alliance must prepare for this possibility.

The Japanese government is striving to strengthen the nation’s defense capabilities, using a mix of terrestrial strategy, political realities, and prudent alliance management. However, significant challenges remain. For one, today’s nation states (including the U.S.) are understandably gun-shy when it comes to sharing space defense capabilities and space-centered technology, which means that the Alliance’s military space activities naturally move at the slowest member speed.

Second, we do not yet know what a space-to-space conflict will look like between fighters who have a similar space-based strength. This complicates the planning of warfare and is an immediate challenge for Alliance coordination in the event of such a conflict.

Despite these doubts, the Japanese government’s recent moves are positive and will help lead the alliance and US-Japan alliance through their current, relatively rocky period of trade oversights and military-based disputes. Without a doubt, the political impact of Allied space defense could easily lead the Japan-US Alliance to expand its powers beyond the earth’s territorial borders.

Maj. John Wright is an officer, pilot, and Mike and Maureen Mansfield Fellow of the U.S. Air Force. He is a foreign officer specializing in Japan and the youngest author of the book “Deep Space Warfare: Military Strategy Beyond Orbit”. © 2020, The Diplomat; distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC

,