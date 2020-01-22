Where to celebrate a wonderful Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year starts on January 25 and heralds the Year of the Rat. In the Chinese zodiac, the rat symbolizes a new beginning and cleverness. What better way to celebrate the Lunar New Year than to enjoy a great meal? Whether you go out for dinner with family and friends or organize a party at home, here are a few places to grab all of your Chinese New Year snacks.

Nian Gao, Chinese New Year Cake, from Bao Bao Bakery, Boston. Photo courtesy of Bao Bao Bakery

January 22, 2020 – “Let the Lights Dim Sum” cocktail contains 9 shots served in a dumpling basket with dry ice, in Empire Boston. Photo courtesy of Empire Boston public relations

The Mandarin Hotel, Boston is ready to celebrate Chinese New Year. Photo courtesy of Mandarin Hotel



The interior of restaurant Red 8 in the harbor of Encore Boston. Photo courtesy of Encore

Bao Bao Bakery

84 Harrison Ave.

baobaobakery.com

This trendy bakery in Chinatown always serves delicious, Instagram-worthy treats. But they really get everything out of the closet for Chinese New Year, so get some Fa Gao (a traditional cupcake-style pastry intended to symbolize prosperity) and Nian Gao (also known as the “New Year’s Cake” – considered good) good luck).

rich

1 Marina Park Drive

empireboston.com

Empire Boston in the Seaport is this Saturday at 10 p.m. in the Year of the Rat. There will be dragon dancing and music from XKaliber. Make sure you try their fun Lunar New Year theme drink specials; the large format “Let the Lights Dim Sum” and the single serve “Opium Dream” cocktail. “Let the Lights Dim Sum” is $ 85 and is served in a dry ice cream dumpling basket. This basket contains: three shots of “The Real Green Tea” (Jameson, peach schnapps, green tea and lime agave), three shots of “The Golden Touch” (golden apricot vodka infused with golden pearlescent and lemon) and three shots of “Hot Night in Bangkok “(Avión Silver tequila, chili, lime and guava). The Opium Dream, $ 16, is made with black sesame simple syrup, Ron Zacapa rum and Coco Real, and is served with two pieces of Chinese buttermilk candy.

Mandarin Oriental Boston

776 Boylston St.

mandarinoriental.com/boston/back-bay/luxury-hotel

The Mandarin Oriental always takes Chinese New Year celebrations to the next level. Their function “Traditional New Year”: a Chinese spring roll, traditional rice cake, a gift set with panda chopsticks and traditional rice wine. Show that you were born in the Year of the Rat and receive a 25% discount. If you want to bring some friends and family, book a table for the Chinese New Year afternoon tea set. Reservations are available until 9 February. The experience starts with a champagne toast, followed by five natural, loose leaf mixes and a ‘layered Asian wheel’ filled with lots of sweet and savory teatime bites. The tea menu costs $ 78 per person; 10% of all proceeds go to the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center. Afternoon tea with Chinese New Year is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 PM Email mobos-lobbylounge@mohg.com to reserve tea or to order your party gift.

Red 8

1 Broadway, Everett

encorebostonharbor.com/dining-and-nightlife/dining/red-8

For a traditional reunion meal, go to Red 8 at Encore. Executive chef Ivan Yuen of Red 8 started his career in Hong Kong and Shenzhen City in China and likes to bring these influences to his restaurant. His New Year’s menu includes lobster and shrimp spring rolls, Wake-seared Dry-Aged New York Strip Steak from Snake River Farms and Billionaire’s fried rice in Cantonese style.

Shojo

9 Tyler St.

shojoboston.com

Located in the heart of Chinatown, Shojo is in the Year of the Rat with some exclusive menu items on January 25. The Shanghai-style braised pork belly with XO congee, crispy leeks and mustard green, and spicy rice waffles with lobster, Chinese bacon and bok choy are definitely worth trying. These are served together with the normal full menu.