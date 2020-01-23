Where to find the best hot cocktails in Chicago

A pair of hot celery roots from Chicago’s Apologue Liqueur

@apologueliqueurs

“It’s great to see hot cocktails becoming more of a standard – you can pretty much go to any bar and they’ll now offer what I love,” said Alexandra Wright, a Chicago-based liquor consultant and event producer who has worked for years has Behind the Sticks at Lula Cafe on Logan Square, among other popular venues.

These days, Wright delves into the world of hot cocktails and works closely with the winter-friendly brandies Bertoux Brandy and Apologue Liqueurs to host hot swirl competitions and create steaming menus across the city.

“The drinking culture here is generally warm and cozy, and the winter in Chicago is super long,” she continues. “Hot cocktails have always been a great way to benefit from them.”

As Wright notes, hot cocktails have become an integral part of the Chicago bar in recent years, spicing up seasonal drink programs and drinking from Hyde Park to Rogers Park with their soothing aromas, tasty spices, and lusciously complex (not to mention devilishly intoxicating) ) Seduce makeup. And it’s not just customers who love them – it turns out that they are also a highlight for bartenders.

“One of the best things about hot cocktails is the unique way you can instill flavors,” says Wright. “There is a lot of natural potential for infusions inside the glass because you use heat to macerate the taste. It doesn’t just have to be alcohol, sugar or acid.”

Any chef will tell you that applying heat to spices and other flavorings is a key element in extracting an ingredient’s full sensory capabilities. The same applies to cocktails. While chilled components such as ice and carbonated soda can numb taste buds and dampen bold flavors, incorporating warm liquids such as tea, coffee or cider into a cocktail has the opposite effect. The only factor it can alleviate is potency.

“It’s easy to use over-solid liquors in hot cocktails because you use water as a dilution,” Wright explains. “It’s a great way to carry all the flavors of over-solid rye or over-solid rum. Even gins with Navy Strength can be really nice.” I think a lot of people automatically associate whiskey with the basic idea, but I like to see people move away from it. ”

Whether you prefer to play it safe with a good, old-fashioned, brandy swirl, or squeeze the envelope with a fragrant, botanical-looking gin elixir, we all agree that there’s hardly anything more relaxing, as a cold winter night to spend a simmering mug full of juicy delicacies.

“Hot cocktails are great,” Wright says. “The heat slows things down and makes the whole experience more intentional, which I think is nice. You don’t bang it, you just have to sit back and sip. ”

Take a moment to taste the top suppliers in the 11 expertly recognized outposts in Chicago.

Lula Cafe

2537 N. Kedzie Ave.

“For Lula, I used hot oat milk instead of hot water,” says Wright of Gaudy Toddy, a herbal, creamy, and gold-colored sipper she designed for the full-day Logan Square mainstay. “Oat milk is great because it works as a natural thickener in cocktails. Then I tried playing on medicinal properties like ginger, turmeric, apologue saffron and brandy. The bar is obviously full during the day, and hot cocktails are a surefire way to get people to start drinking at 9 a.m. I mean, it’s hot, so it’s like coffee. ”

IO Godfrey Lounge on the roof

127 W. Huron St.

The Godfrey Toddy, poured from an elegant coffee pot onto the table and filled in portions for two to three people, is the market leader for holiday drinks in this winter-proof rooftop destination. Sweetened with earthy honey and mixed with the always trustworthy Jameson, the large-format audience favorite envelops the senses in a rich bouquet of hibiscus, mint, rosemary, orange peel, lemon peel, allspice and sultry vanilla pod.

The piper

2421 N. Milwaukee Ave.

If pink is your thing, head over to this hip cocktail pioneer in Logan Square to get an insulated glass mug with magenta magic. Inside, peppery, alpine-kissed Napue Gin from the Finnish Kyrö Distillery with steamed oat milk forms a stable, yet supple basis for woody layers of beets, honey and cinnamon. One sip and you will swear that you are driving through the snowy Nordic landscape with your warmest (and most fashionable) winter shoes.

Young American

2545 N. Kedzie Ave.

The colorful Logan Square meeting point of the Heisler Group ensures variety this season. Krampus Juice, an innovative, brand new red brew, the homemade cranberry demerara, lime, Chinese five-spice, citrus Szechuan peppercorns and Angostura bitters on a lush bed by Bertoux Brandy set in motion with Apologue Saffron and Persimmon liqueurs. And, according to Wright, you can also feel good drinking it.

“The Heisler Group has launched a hot cocktail initiative that creates incentives for drinking hot cocktails and uses the proceeds for good causes,” she says. “Young American’s Devin (Harries) does a really cool Szechuan pepper and Chinese five-spice thing and it’s really delicious.

The purple hour

1520 N. Damen Ave.

This hidden favorite hotel in Wicker Park is famous for its sophisticated cocktail menu and talented bar staff, two standout elements that An Occasional Dream fully embodies. The seasonal stunner combines spiced coconut, Plantation Xaymaca Rum and potent Plantation O.F.T.D. Rum in a sweet, sexy and infinitely nippable pack. Make sure you drop into a soft seat by the fireplace for the ultimate enjoyment.

Larry is

1020 W. Lawrence Ave.

The Rocking Chair, a hot toast fired with corn whiskey and scotch, topped with spicy Apologue saffron liqueur, warming Journeyman OCG apple liqueur and Averna amaro with citrus cord, is at the top of the recently revised menu in this intimate uptown retreat. “I wanted to highlight Apologue’s delicious saffron liqueur, so I picked a split grain and corn base to get the right canvas,” said Larry’s beverage manager Mike Treffehn. “The herbaceous bitterness of Averna gives the taste and texture a certain depth, and the apple liqueur OCG from Journeyman rounds off the picture of the cozy winter atmosphere.”

Three dots and a dash

435 N. Clark St.

This underground River North Tiki mecca keeps the tropical atmosphere alive this winter with its own spunky rendition of a classic hot buttered rum. The dangerously delicious combination begins with a fine-tuned mixture of house rums, which then explodes with aromas from heaped cans of cinnamon, cloves, allspice and nutmeg before succumbing to the belly-warming power of smooth Nordic butter.

hush money

3632 N. Clark St.

As a valued little brother of the head gymnast Mordecai from Wrigleyville, this pretty clubhouse on the second floor has earned the reputation of being a liquor connoisseur with elaborate seasonal menus that highlight an impressive selection of well-known and dark bottles. The latest iteration includes camping, a favorite in cold weather, bizarre with notes of “campfires, wet tents, pumpkin carving, condensed breath”, and a mix of smoked pumpkin cachaca, burnt sage, and a complex bitter Czech digestif called Becherovka honors.

The Charleston

2076 N. Hoyne Ave.

There is hardly a better winter vacation than this friendly place in the Bucktown area, with its relaxed, cavernous atmosphere, skilled staff, an old-school photo booth and a sharply mixed soundtrack that buzzes through the state-of-the-art sound system. The typical Hot Tody only increases its attractiveness and attracts cool passers-by with Bertoux brandy, house bitters, lemon, Demerara enriched with cinnamon and a dash of Cynar, a pleasantly bitter-sweet Italian liqueur made from artichokes.

Off Color Brewing Mousetrap

1460 N. Kingsbury St.

Hop heads take note – there is much more than a number of award-winning sour beers. Namely a killer cocktail program, which is led by the always exciting, rotating hot vortex. This month’s version combines two types of rum (Plantation Dark plus a dash of sweet Plantation Pineapple), bourbon and calvados with apple scent, orange and black teas, honey, fresh lemon juice and a pinch of suze, a gentian-root aperitif with a winter green whisper of the French Alps.

Queen Mary Tavern

2125 W. Division St.

For its outstanding passage to Ceylon toddy, this nautical-influenced original from Heisler Hospitality relied on the intoxicating powers of brandy, rye whiskey, English breakfast tea and winter spices. Then everything was rounded off with a lid made of fluffy whipped cream dusted with nutmeg. And as if you needed more incentives, two of your hard-earned dollars will go to the Chicago Food Depository for every toddy you order. It is a win-win situation.