Where to get a face mask if you are not a healthcare professional

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its guidance on face masks and recommends that all Americans wear some form of cloth face cover in public to prevent the coronavirus from transmitting to others. You.

Public health officials are still asking the public not to wear missing surgical or N-95 masks to save them for healthcare professionals. However, for use in places where it is difficult to avoid close contact with others, such as a grocery store or pharmacy, a basic cloth surface cover is recommended.

According to the CDC, the virus spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets, mainly when the infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks near other people. The agency explains how to make masks from household items such as t-shirts, bandanas and coffee filters, even for those without sewing skills.

“Fabric covers made from household items or made at low cost from materials common in the home can be used as additional voluntary sanitation measures,” the CDC states on its website.

The good news is that fashion designers also appear on this occasion and manufacture masks for general use. They are in very high demand, so if you order it now, it can take at least a few weeks for it to arrive at your doorstep.

At this time, disposable face masks are not available on many large retailer websites, including Amazon.com. A pack of 50 disposable face covers will not be delivered until June. Disposable face masks with ear loops are also sold at cvs.com.

So where are the masks and how fast can you get them? Here are some companies that make masks and sell them to the public.

Back mason

Classic menswear maker Buck Mason sells five packs of non-medical reusable cotton face masks with antibacterial properties. Although its design is not a substitute for medical-grade personal protective equipment, the company has donated 100,000 washable masks to key workers in California. According to the company, masks purchased from the website will be shipped the week of May 4.

“The transition from a manufacturing perspective was very seamless, because we sew cotton with one-needle stitches, a very common technique in apparel production.”

Making masks has also helped manufacturers keep their workforce in place, despite many fashion brands shrinking, Kane said.

Etsy

Etsy, an online market featuring handmade products from thousands of sellers, said that the demand for fabric surface covers has surged since the CDC made its recommendations. In a recent blog post, CEO Josh Silverman sold hundreds of thousands of masks, and last week more than 10,000 sellers sold the masks. The company encourages those who have the skills and materials to consider making and selling masks at Etsy.

Hedley & Bennett

Chef wear company Hedley & Bennett has remodeled its factory in Vernon, California to work with a pediatric orthopedic surgeon to produce a redesigned mask. The item has not been FDA approved and is not a replacement for a surgical or N95 mask. However, they are suitable for the general public and cost $ 22 per mask. Delivery takes 1-2 weeks.

Hedley & Bennett, the chef's wear company, manufactures face coverings, usually at factories that make aprons and other chef gear.

Hedley & Bennett

Los Angeles Apparel

Clothing maker Los Angeles Apparel sells a pack of three cotton face masks on its website for $ 30. In stock and ready to ship.

Ray

A variety of bandanas and balaclavas are readily available from the outdoor retailer REI website.

Sanctuary

Sanctuary, a women’s clothing company based in Los Angeles, sells five packs of fashion masks in a variety of prints and will ship on April 19. Masks can be pre-ordered for $ 28 from their website.

