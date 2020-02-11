Where to watch the Six Nations in London

The Six Nations Championship has indeed started with the first two weekends which have already caused major upheaval and a good deal of questionable time.

Now MyLondon is looking for the best pubs to watch not only the female but also the male matches.

With just three weekends to get your dose of international rugby, we’ve put together the ultimate list where exactly you should be watching these games here in London.

Whether it’s craft beer, quality food or just the biggest screen that does it for you, we’ve got you covered.

Editor Tap Fetter Lane

Scroll down to the heart of the city at the Tap Editor on Fetter Lane. It is London’s hippest sports and music live pub, both stylish and rustic.

Their wide range of craft beers, kegs, premium lagers, emporium ciders and spirits as well as HD screens makes this place perfect for watching all the games!

Address: 5–11 Fetter Lane, London, EC4A 1BR

Phone number: 0203 757 8255

Email: EditorsTap.London@stonegatepubs.com

The head of the Turks at Twickenham

A favorite for days outside of Twickenham, the Turks head is a family-friendly rugby pub. A perfect place to watch the remaining Six Nations games and the opportunity to relax in a large beer garden if the weather permits. A wide range of beers, as well as lagers, ciders and high-end spirits.

Address: 28 Winchester Rd, St Margarets, Twickenham TW1 1LF

Phone number: 020 8892 1972

Email: turkshead@fullers.co.uk

Hop Poles

Located in the crowd of Hammersmith, the Hop Poles offers a large selection of lagers, beers and kegs as well as a rooftop terrace. Only a mannequin could miss it!

Address: 17-19 King Street, Hammersmith, London, W6 9HR

Phone number: 0208 748 1411

Email: HopPoles.Hammersmith@stonegatepubs.com

The Victoria in Battersea

The perfect choice of pub if you’re looking for good food and a screen in every corner. Free table tennis, billiards and a range of board games also available. If you choose The Vic in Battersea, it is highly recommended to opt for a parallel order of Hot Buffalo Chicken Wings. The food and their large selection of beers and lagers make this pub well worth a visit to the south.

Address: The Victoria, 166 Queenstown Rd, Battersea, London, SW8 3QH

Phone number: 07724645109

Email: info@thevictoriabattersea.co.uk

The Bridge Tap

This cozy bar offers a wide variety of dishes, beers on tap and beers on tap, as well as their famous gin tree with more than 50 gins and more. With HD screens ready for weekend rugby, can you tackle them?

Address: 32–34 Borough High Street, London, SE1 1XU

Phone number: 020 7378 9999

Email: TheBridgeTap.London@stonegatepubs.com

Lamb and flag

If you’re looking for a pub with a bit of history, look no further. The Lamb & Flag is a traditional Georgian pub located in Covent Garden, which once earned the name of “The Bucket of Blood” after organizing unarmed fighting in the 1670s. Much less violent now, the pub is appreciated by a lot because of a great selection of beers and his love for rugby.

Address: 33 Rose St, Covent Garden, London WC2E 9EB

Phone number: 020 7497 9504

Email: lambandflagcoventgarden.co.uk

The Long Acre Covent Garden

Ideally located between Covent Garden, Trafalgar Square and Leicester Square, this fresh and modern bar retains the charm of your local pub. With four large HD screens, you can not miss any of the actions! To watch rugby on weekends. Contact us to see their pre-booked packages.

Address: 1 Upper St Martins Lane, London, WC2H 9NY

Phone number: 0207 395 1200

Email: TheLongAcre.CoventGarden@stonegatepubs.com

Devonshire to Balham

Known for its variety of original events, Devonshire must be one of the most comfortable pubs on our list. With a comfortable outdoor space, it’s another great option for watching the rest of the Six Nations in style. If this is the pub for you, make sure to reserve your table now.

Address: 39 Balham High Rd, Balham, London SW12 9AN

Phone number: 020 8673 1363

Email: musthirebalham.co.uk

Temperance in Fulham

Large room, high ceilings and old converted sideboard. What else do you need to enjoy a day of rugby? Beer and food? Yes, they have that too. Temperance makes your Six Nations experience as comfortable as possible, showing all the games, alongside craft beer and hand-drawn sourdough pizza. Be sure to book early to secure your front row seats.

Address: 90 Fulham High St, Fulham, London SW6 3LF

Phone number: 020 7384 3573

Email: craft-pubs.co.uk

Abbey Tavern Kentish Town

It is a pub with a roof garden and regular comedy evenings. A great sports pub too with regular football and boxing views, and now the Six Nations. Meet at the Abbey Tavern for all Round 3, 4 & 5 games.

Address: 124 Kentish Town Rd, Kentish Town, London NW1 9QB

Phone number: 020 7267 9449

Email: abbey-tavern.com

O’Neills in Clapham

Take a seat, grab a pint and enjoy the tension of O’Neills rugby. You can pre-order frozen buckets of beer, cider and spirits, and what’s more, you can pay the bill directly from your table using their own app. That way you won’t miss a second of the action.

Address: 196 Clapham High St, Clapham Town, London SW4 7UD

Phone number: 020 7498 4931

Email: oneills.co.uk

The Faltering Fullback

With a name like that, it is impossible to leave it on the list. Certainly up there as one of London’s best rugby pubs, Faltering Fullback is hidden on the road to Perth. Unfortunately, no reservations are taken, so make sure you arrive early to reserve your spot and take a look at their Thai-inspired menu.

Address: 19 Perth Rd, Stroud Green, London N4 3HB

Phone number: 020 7272 5834

Boxpark

BOXPARK could in no case miss the action. No matter where you live, the three rooms are open for business and the screening of Six Nations Live. Hop on their website to book tickets to their Wembley, Croydon or Shoreditch sites, and get ready for a great day of live sports. Food vendors and bars are ready and waiting to whet your appetite. And for those of you after a more unique experience, England’s games at BOXPARK Croydon and BOXPARK Wembley will have exclusive Q&A with some of the best legends in English rugby, including Kyran Bracken, Jeff Probyn, Freddie Tuilagi, Mark Regan and Neil Back.

Address: depends on location

Phone number: 020 7186 8800

Victoria Sports Bar and Grill

Enjoy a warm welcome in a space designed for socializing, drinking and eating and watching sports. Whichever person you support, you’re guaranteed to enjoy the action while watching the championship at Victoria’s Sports Bar and Grill.

Address: Victoria Station, London SW1V 1JU

Phone number: 020 7630 7482

Email: sportsbarandgrill.co.uk

Pub on the park

Located on the edge of London Fields, overlooking the park when you’re not watching sports, Pub On The Park is a great option if you’re based in the Hackney area. With all the big covered sporting events and 7 big screens, you are unlikely to miss much.

Address: 19 Martello Street, Hackney, E8 3PE, London

Phone number: 020 7923 3398

Email: info@punonthepark.com

The banker

A lovely large pub with vaulted ceilings and exposed brickwork. With a riverside terrace and views of the Thames from London Bridge to Southwark Bridge, The Banker is a central pub perfect for enjoying the Six Nations this year.

Address: Cousin Ln, London EC4R 3TE

Phone number: 020 7283 5206

Email: banker-london.co.uk

Islington Vineyard

The Vineyard is a friendly place, just steps from Islington train station, with delicious food, good drinks and unforgettable experiences. Their HD screens and beer options make it a must for rugby action this weekend.

Address: 179 Upper Street, Islington, N1 1RG

Phone number: 0207 2266276

Email: Vineyard.Islington@stonegatepubs.com

Calendar of matches

Saturday February 22

2:15 p.m. Italy vs Scotland (men)

4.45 p.m .: Wales vs France (men)

Sunday February 23

12 p.m .: Wales vs France (women)

12.45 p.m .: England vs Ireland (women)

3 p.m .: England vs Ireland (men)

4 p.m .: Italy vs Scotland (women)

Saturday March 7

12.05pm: England vs Wales (women)

2:15 p.m .: Ireland vs Italy (men)

4.45 p.m .: England vs Wales (men)

7.45 p.m .: Scotland vs France (women)

Sunday March 8

1 p.m .: Ireland vs Italy (women)

3 p.m .: Scotland vs France (men)

Friday March 13

1:10 p.m. Wales vs. Scotland (women)

1:30 p.m .: Italy vs England (women)

2:35 p.m .: France vs Ireland (women)

Saturday March 14

2:15 p.m. Wales vs Scotland (men)

4.45 p.m .: Italy vs England (men)

8 p.m .: France vs Ireland (men)

