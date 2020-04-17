Where was ‘too hot to handle’ filmed? You can plan your own luxury stay

One way to get people to agree on a weird reality show? They were promised a luxury beach vacation. That was the idea behind Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle filmed at Casa Tao in Punta Mita, Mexico.

According to Luxury Retreats Magazine, the private beachfront villa opened in December 2018 and is part of a gated community of fewer than 30 homes in the Los Ranchos area. Although the “too hot to handle” staff had to sleep in the same room, the estate actually includes 12 guest rooms, three oceanfront master suites, and one double room, according to its official website. In total, it can accommodate 27 people at a time.

Other features include a 24-hour butler service, full kitchen and breakfast bar, wine fridge, espresso machine, gym, pool table and ping pong table. Not to mention the much-used infinity pool and hot tub from the Too Hot box plus a lush golf course nearby.

As you can imagine, all this luxury comes in a stiff price tag. So sturdy, in fact, that specific lessons are not listed on the network. But according to Bravo, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards love to stay there, reporting an average daily price of $ 12,500 – not including the $ 15,000 refundable deposit required per stay.

There is a good chance that Netflix has negotiated with the owner to film there, so who knows how much they paid for a month’s stay. But don’t be surprised if in time, Casa Tao announces a pack of visitors to deal with issues like Grand Wallace Riviera Maya, after working with Love Is Blind. Start adding to your vacation fund now.