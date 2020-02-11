Where were today’s top 10 pounds for boxing stars a decade ago?

World Boxing News 02.11.2020

Boxing has entered a new decade when 2020 is in full gear. But who will drive the sport when we reach the end of this ten year period?

It’s a big question. One that cannot be answered with certainty.

In 2010, Abner Mares, Marcos Maidana, Victor Ortiz, Gennady Golovkin and a young Kell Brook were among the best young talent.

Everyone who hovered at world level and just below was rightly touted as future world champions.

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao piloted the ship in 2010 together with Nonito Donaire, Juan Manuel Marquez, Miguel Cotto, Andre Ward and the Klitschko brothers.

But today’s pound for sterling stars who were all 19 years old or older obviously took some time to reach their final promise.

Here’s a look at today’s top ten and where they were at the time.

CANELO ALVAREZ

The 19-year-old Canelo, a sports anomaly, turned professional five years earlier. He was already 30-0-1 and was approaching a first world title.

VASYL LOMACHENKO

Lomachenko, who won gold at the Beijing Olympics, recently won a first amateur world championship. “Loma” was preparing for the 2012 games where he would win gold.

The impressive Ukrainian, who turned professional in 2013, wasted no time in reaching the sport’s pinnacle.

NAOYA INOUE

The 16-year-old Naoya Inoue wanted to extend his success at the Japanese junior national championships with a medal at the Asian youth championships in Iran.

Inoue won the bronze medal before winning the Japanese championships and winning silver. Ultimately Inoue missed qualifying for London 2012 in the last preliminary round.

He became a professional later in 2012 and would never look back. Inoue became world champion in six fights.

ERROL SPENCE

Spence was still practicing amateurs and just won three national welterweight amateur championships. He later went to London in 2012 and lost in the quarter-finals.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Amazingly, Pacquiao finished fifth in the WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 rankings, which he occupies today.

GENNADIY GOLOVKIN

Golovkin made a name for himself in the middleweight division when he became a professional in 2006. In August 2010, GGG won the WBA intermediate belt a few months later before the regular version.

TERENCE CRAWFORD

Crawford was 10-0 at the turn of a new decade after stopping seven of his opponents so far.

OLEKSANDR USYK

Usyk had won European gold and world bronze by 2010 and was ready to earn his first world amateur title a year later. Gold followed in London in 2012 at the Olympic Games.

JUAN ESTRADA

Like Crawford, Estrada was a double-digit professional and climbed the career ladder.

DEONTAY WILDER

Wilder had become a professional in Beijing in 2008 due to the Olympic bronze. Here he coined his nickname “The Bronze Bomber”.

Eight fights in his pro run, Wilder was 8-0 with seven round of 16.