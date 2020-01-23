Where you can’t snap an Uber during the gas parilla

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Would you like to use Uber or an Uber scooter to get around during the gas parilla in Tampa?

Drivers must be a few blocks from the Gasparilla Parade route to request a ride from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Uber said in a press release that its app will display a notification telling drivers where to go to request a ride based on their location.

The carpool agency gave some tips for walking before inquiring before the event.

Downtown: Go east toward N Florida Ave.

Go east toward N Florida Ave. Harbor Island: Go east of Harbor Island Blvd and south of Knights Run Ave.

Go east of Harbor Island Blvd and south of Knights Run Ave. Hyde Park North: Head north toward the University of Tampa and make a request after you pass Cleveland Ave. achieved.

Head north toward the University of Tampa and make a request after you pass Cleveland Ave. achieved. Hyde Park Center: Drive north on Swann Ave and east on South Blvd.

Uber also said that if you enjoy the celebrations at Hillsborough Bay, you have to be ashore to request your trip.

(Source: Uber)

For pirates using Uber scooters, the scooter is braked to a standstill when entering shaded areas in the map above.

Uber said in these areas, drivers are encouraged to go back on the scooter to continue or end the ride.

The “No Riding Zone” restrictions for scooters apply from January 24th at 5pm. until January 26 at 5 p.m.

Drivers are reminded that the Tampa Riverwalk and 7th Avenue sidewalks between Nuccio Parkway to North 22nd Street and Bayshore Boulevard are always “no ride” zones.

LAST STORIES: