Jupiter police are asking anyone who may have seen David Anthony's dark-colored Nissan Frontier phone to call 561-4141-2235.

JUPITER – Within two weeks of Gretchen Anthony’s disappearance, Jupiter police said they knew she had been killed by her estranged husband, formed a detailed COVID-19-type man in his hometown, and fled to New Mexico.

But more than a month after the 51-year-old was last seen alive, Jupiter police still don’t know where his cages are.

In the department’s latest request for information about Anthony’s killing and disappearance, investigators are asking anyone who may have seen his estranged husband David Anthony’s dark-colored Nissan border in late March to contact them.

Between March 21 and March 31, Anthony, 43, announced that he had placed Florida Power & Light Co. magnet on the side of his truck and parked it in public spaces. Police say he has set up cones and a portable tent to look as if he is working.

Police did not say where he set up the artificial jobs and what he did there, if anything. They have a truck that is considered evidence.

Authorities arrested Anthony on March 31 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, about 1,900 miles west of Jupiter, on charges of kidnapping and murder at the death of his foreign wife. They also seized his truck, where a cadaver dog reported to his caregiver evidence of breakdown.

Prison records show he remains in New Mexico prison awaiting his return against Palm Beach County on charges.

According to legal data, the couple married in March 2015 in Nevada. The couple divorced on February 28, both of whom signed in mid-January. The divorce case is still open.

Gretchen Anthony was reportedly last seen on March 20th. Early the next day, neighbors heard “platelets screaming” from Anthony’s home on Sunshine Drive in Aborya’s Mallory Creek community.

One neighbor later saw white chemistry screaming out of Anthony’s closed garage door. Police found blood towels in the washing machine.

Meanwhile, David Anthony sent text messages from Gretchen’s phone as if he were telling people that he had COVID-19 and that he was transported from Jupiter Medical Center to a “CDC-approved team in Belle Glade” that didn’t turn out to exist. .

Police found him in the parking lot of the dark blue Mini Cooper at Jupiter Medical Center on March 26, the day after Gretchen Anthony had disappeared. A video from the parking lot surveillance camera showed a tall, white man with dark hair – like David Anthony had – parked the vehicle two days earlier, locking it in and walking away.

Police later picked up a signal from their phone in Pensacola, about 600 miles from Jupiter. At the time, David Anthony was trying to sell a bag of women’s jewelry at that store in Panhandle, Florida. He said the jewelry belonged to his mother, who died in COVID-19.

Investigators later followed their phones to Texas and then arrested David Anthony in New Mexico.

Individuals with information about the case are asked to call Jupiter Police at 561-741-2235.

