Where’s “Major Cough” Charles Ingram and his wife Diana now?

The incriminating coughs that are being heard around the world are the focus of the latest ITV dramatization quiz, which is replaying the controversial Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? A scandal is cheating. The story first made headlines back in 2001, and those in the media circus were cast out of anonymity in the spotlight, almost overnight. But where is Charles and Diana Ingram now?

Charles and Diana Ingram first tied the knot in 1989 and continued to have three children together. They currently reside in Bath, where they now make a living from selling handmade jewelry. (Talk about a 180-degree career change.) According to The Sun, Charles was spotted in December 2019 selling his wife’s jewelry at the local Christmas market – a far cry from his role as a Royal Engineer Officer, from whom he resigned in 2003 after that fateful appearance in one of the popular game shows Most of ITV.

As reported in the Metro, Charles went on to land a series of reality TV shows following his Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Dropouts, including the Weakest Link, Channel 4 Games, and Wife Swap Celebrity Edition.

The story of one of the biggest TV scandals in recent memory, and on the latest ITV drama, began when the production team accused Charles of cheating on his way to the premiere, with the help of his wife Diana and their partner Tequon Vitok.

Vittok sat in the front row of the “fastest finger” contestants, and was thought to have fired 19 suspiciously timed coughs (out of 192 recorded in the studio audience) to inform Charles of the correct answer to any question during filming. Following the allegations, the trio was arrested and found guilty of conspiracy to cheat on the ITV quiz program in 2003. In addition to receiving an 18-month suspended sentence, the couple were fined £ 15,000 each and ordered to pay an additional $ 10,000.

Starring Michael Sheen, Matthew McFadden, and Helen McErory, the ITV quiz should give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what really happened during the cough scandal. As the Radio Times reports, the drama will reimagine the events before and after the negotiated court case, and resume the debate surrounding Ingram’s involvement.

