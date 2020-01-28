Where’s my tax refund? How to check the status of your money

The tax return is in progress. The IRS now accepts returns. As in most years, the deadline is April 15th. Many of us will have to pay Uncle Sam something, but many of us will also enjoy it when some money comes back.

If you are one of the latter, you should know the following if you are expecting a payday from the federal government.

If you send an email, you can expect to get your refund back in an average of 21 days. If you send it in, it is expected to take six weeks or more.

You will also receive your refund faster if you deposit it directly into a bank account.

If you have submitted your return and would like to check the status of your refund, you can check this using this link. You need the following:

Your social security number or individual tax identification number in your tax return

Your registration status (single, married, etc.)

Your exact refund amount

You can also download the IRS2Go app to check your refund.

The IRS says that anyone who receives the earned income tax credit or the additional child tax credit may receive a refund guarantee. Expect these refunds to be paid from the first week of March.

If it has been more than 28 days since the IRS submitted your refund, the check may have been lost. You can file an online complaint for a replacement review using the IRS form “Where’s My Refund?” Use. Page.

Remember: all errors can delay your refund. So check your numbers three times. Tax return software such as TurboTax and H&R Block searches your return for errors and checks your audit risk before submitting it.

Don’t forget to sign your return when you send it in. If you forget, you may have to wait for the IRS to send it back so you can sign it, and then start the clock all over again.

Early registration is also a good idea for fraudsters and hackers. When they receive your social security number, they can file a statement on your behalf and steal your money. The IRS does not accept multiple returns using the same social security number.

Never share your social security number with anyone, especially when they call or email you asking for or threatening to give you up. The IRS will never contact you out of the blue to ask for your social security number.