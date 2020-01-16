Where’s Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ‘Miracle Baby’?

A tabloid reported about it exactly a year ago Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith urban expected a “miracle baby”. Gossip Cop Examined the claim and found that it was fully fabricated. A year later, the alleged “miracle baby” still has to appear, which makes the false rumor seem even more ridiculous.

Last year, star published a story claiming Kidman and Urban were pregnant with a “wonder baby”. The Big Little Lies actress was allegedly discovered at the Golden Globes 2019 with the tabloid “The beginnings of a baby bump”. According to an unnamed source, Urban followed his supposedly pregnant wife closely and “didn’t take her eyes off her and kept asking if she wanted a drink – but he didn’t mean the free-flowing Moët.” The wrong insider added: “Nicole sipped water and ate very little all night. “

Even if this so-called source should be trusted, this information is only indicative. Nothing the “insider” witnessed means that Kidman was pregnant. There are many reasons why a loving husband pays attention to his wife, and even more reasons why a woman drinks and eats water that are unrelated to pregnancy.

The tipster really lost all credibility when they started speculating about the possible path Kidman and Urban had taken to receive this “wonder baby”. Try another way to expand your family. At her age, IVF would make sense instead of trying to do it naturally. “

This whole story was crazy from start to finish. The point of sale relied on a single source for all information, so it should come as no surprise to anyone to learn that everything was made up. Gossip Cop reached out Kidman’s representative, who was authorized to speak for them, and learned that there was not a single piece of truth to this story.

Star has made several false claims about the couple in the past. A few months after the announcement of the alleged “baby bump” discovered at the Golden Globes, the news spread that Kidman and Urban were several weeks pregnant. Gossip Cop could easily expose this rumor based solely on the timeline. The tabloid must have forgotten its previous reporting. Of course, Kidman is unable to be a few weeks pregnant in July and a few weeks pregnant in January.

Since it is difficult for the publication to get things right, she reported again about the couple last year, claiming Urban and Kidman’s marriage was torn apart by their busy careers. The point of sale hid behind an anonymous source to support their claim, however Gossip Cop was able to reach Urban who told us in the file that the story was wrong. The happy spouses stay together and are the proud parents of two young girls.