Where’s the $ 600 check? More states are finally paying extra federal unemployment benefits – News – The Palm Beach Post

The bills are on the rise for Justin Conrad, who lost his job three weeks ago and is eagerly awaiting the first unemployment check offered by the state. Combining his stress, his state, Connecticut, can’t say when Conrad will get the $ 600 a week extra benefits the federal government offers in the financial relief package.

“I don’t have the money coming,” says the 39-year-old in Norwich. “And this week I have to pay my service fee. Because nothing will come and only anyone can say, it’s hard.”

Connecticut workers are recruiting to reprogram their computers to handle unemployment benefits. Its decades-old system can handle weekly payments in just hundreds of dollars or three digits. The problem is that the federal extra $ 600 adds fees to the four numbers.

Most other states have begun offering additional federal unemployment assistance, although many did so only this week, almost a month after companies began closing down across the country due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. At least 32 states will offer additional federal benefits by the end of this week. California’s most populous state gave the first surcharge on Sunday.

Several major states – including Washington, Colorado and Wisconsin – continued to struggle to handle these gains late Tuesday.

The differences reflect the fragmented nature of the American unemployment benefit system: Benefits and eligibility rules vary widely from state to state. The slow and appropriate distribution of payments refers to outdated information technology, which many states still rely on for unemployment benefits. About two-thirds use an almost obsolete programming language, COBOL, which dates back to the 1970s.

The situation has been frustrating and worrying for those made redundant. Conrad is also a plumber and is looking for side jobs. “But that, too, is very limited because no one wants you close to their house,” he said.

As a one-sided father with custody of a 16-year-old boy, “I can only do as much as he understands,” Conrad said. “It’s like,‘ Eat what you can, but not too much. “”

Across the country, government officials say they are working as fast as they can to process and share benefits.

“Once the programming is complete, we need to test to ensure accurate integrity and accounting measures,” said Nancy Steffens, a spokeswoman for the Connecticut Department of Labor, who retired to help the agency amid unemployment claims. He acknowledged that the aging COBOL system has become “challenging” to manage federal aid.

Michele Evermore, an analyst at the National Labor Code, said the extra benefits of the federal government provide critical support for millions. For a typical laid-off U.S. worker, the state unemployment benefit alone is only about half of the income the worker received from the lost job.

Normally, lower payments are intended to encourage people to look for a new job quickly. In this case, the outbreak of the virus shut down businesses and Americans are urged to stay home to avoid infections. With additional federal unemployment benefits, more people can follow these guidelines and not go looking for jobs that often don’t exist.

“I really think $ 600 is an important public health measure, almost more than a certain kind of financial charge,” Evermore said.

Like other states, Connecticut simultaneously sought to rehabilitate its computer systems and deal with record high unemployment claims. Nearly 17 million people have sought such help in the past three weeks, representing more than one in ten American workers. The government is scheduled to announce on Thursday that millions of people will be claiming benefits last week.

Florida’s unemployment benefit system has struggled hard to stay ahead of the fracture, even resorting to paper applications. The state began distributing an extra $ 600 on Tuesday.

Hundreds of thousands of Florida residents seeking unemployment assistance were confronted with a web portal that crashed and telephone systems that held them for hours. The belated distribution of federal benefits is a huge relief to Desi Marinov, 42, a former flight attendant in Fort Lauderdale. He reduced the amount of his prescription drugs and reduced cell phone use, and asked the landlord to defer his rent.

“A possible penny doesn’t matter, especially when getting my job back is uncertain,” Marinov said.

Six weeks ago, the unemployment rate was at a low level of 50 years, and few were worried about applying for unemployment. Analysts said the lack of concern extended to many government officials. Some are working to reduce the cost of supporting unemployment. For example, Florida and North Carolina reduced the number of weeks to which recipients were entitled from what had been the usual 26 weeks in all states.

Many states have neglected to upgrade their systems, even though the monetary disks needed for it were included in the federal stimulus package in 2009. Evermore said such upgrades are hampered by states having different eligibility standards and benefit levels, making the software off the shelf. solutions difficult.

Some states worked together to buy the same software and customize it. These efforts were hampered when newly elected CEOs were reluctant to cooperate with other states, Evermore said. It led to technology problems that are rare in the private sector. In some states, if applicants forget their password to their state’s online system, it must be mailed to them, Evermore said, prolonging the difficulty of completing the application.

For those who have been at work and received $ 600, it has been a lifeline. Among them is Mirian Carpio Carpio, 34, who was laid off a week ago from cleaning work at the Marquette Hotel in downtown Minneapolis. He received $ 600 in direct deposit last Thursday and separately received $ 300 in regular state unemployment benefits.

Her husband still has cleaning jobs for his work. Carpio Carpio hopes to return to his old job as the outbreak of the virus subsides. However, the hotel business can never fully recover as companies hold more video conferences and reduce travel.

Participants: Kelli Kennedy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Bobby Calvan in Tallahassee, Florida, and Jeff Baenen in Minneapolis.