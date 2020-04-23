Where’s the beach in episode 2 of ‘Normal People?’

To say that hype was around adapting to normal people’s television is understatement. Sally Rooney fans have long been expecting to see her second novel come to life on screen, the photos and trailer that are incredibly beautiful. The crew and crew shot at the scene in Ireland, Sweden and Italy. So where is the beach in episode two of ordinary people? The scenes of Paul Maskell and Daisy Edgar-Jones sitting on the sand are so picturesque and romantic. We may not be able to afford to investigate right now, if you are a normal hard-nosed lover, then go there for a trip to mimic Connell and Marianne when the lockout is removed.

Normal People is located in a fictional town in Sligo County. And the beach is in the northwest of the county. It’s called Streedagh Beach to be exact, and according to local site Sligo Vox, it’s “an impressive 3-km sandy beach located on the northwest coast of the sand bar that links Point Stride to the Connor Island area.” Just look at the “normal” To see how picturesque and Sligo Vox explains that the reefed beach with reef breaks creates ideal surf conditions all year round, so if you are brave enough to get into the water this is definitely a possibility.

Normal people aren’t the only beaches to claim glory. Three ships belonging to the Spanish Armada were reported to have been destroyed in the Gulf in 1588.

Following a plot line in a normal novel, people were shot across Sligo County, with other locations in Dublin, Sweden and Italy. Ronnie was in his hands throughout writing, casting and filming. She told why the setting of the program is so important to the BBC: “The book is located in a small fictional town in Sligo County and in some specific locations in Dublin, and none of us felt these places were generic or interchangeable. We were committed to improving the environment and doing justice to the specific set Of the story, and I think it became an important part of the show. “

The locations in ordinary people are almost as important as the characters. The vast coastal location definitely adds to the plot line when Marian and Connell seem to be standing alone – all against them. Similarly, as they move to Trinity Dublin College, the change of environment reflects the changes in the lives and characters of the characters. Edgar-Jones said, “In Sligo she [Marianne] is a recluse, an introvert, she is very much her person. She sees the social ladder as something she is not a part of. When she goes to Trinity, everything that made her special and wrong in Sligo makes her interesting . “

Normal People will be available to stream in full on BBC Three on April 26 and episodes one and two will be broadcast on BBC One in a double bill on April 27. The locations and cast live Ronny’s story alive and you don’t want to miss it.