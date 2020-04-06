Since the arrests of chemists at Massachusetts drug labs Annie Dukhan and Sonia Park in 2012 and 2013, respectively, nearly 38,000 of the state’s drug convictions have been retroactively dismissed. That includes the case of Rolando Fennite … but by the time he was released from prison in 2017, he had been wanted for five years. As a result, he’s still in the middle of a $ 5.7 million civil lawsuit against the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office and the city of Springfield.

As described in his book How to Fix Netflix Drug Scandal, Fenite is a Cuban refugee who came to the United States in 1980. He was arrested in 2011 after allegedly selling heroin to an undercover officer. Park, who admitted stealing and using drugs from the lab between 2004 and her arrest in 2013, was the chemist who analyzed his case. However, because the judge decided to consider only the cases on which Frack worked from July 2012 on, Faneite’s attorney, Luke Ryan, was unable to raise the potential reference to Park’s evidence at the Fensight hearing in December 2013. As a result, Fensight received a seven-year prison sentence. For a $ 20 heroin bag. “It just seemed incredibly exaggerated,” Ryan said.

It was only after it was revealed that Park had been “seriously injured” at work, on the day she was examining and signing Fenite’s drug evidence, that a judge had dismissed the charges against Fenite “with prejudice.” The subsequent lawsuit seeks compensation for the “great pain of mind and body” that he suffered as a result of his conviction.

According to CourtHouseNews.com, the lawsuit is still pending as of November 2019. The judges said that the court may dismiss Fennett’s federal claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress, but may have “slightly better luck” with the law claims. In the trial courts. However, what complicates this matter is the fact that the police sentence was arrested again in October 2019. According to Western Mass News, Springfield police arrested Orlio Duclerc for cocaine possession and ammunition when they saw “64-year-old Roland Pence in the backyard.” And took him into custody. Penate was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs. At present, it is unclear where Finanta is now or whether Ryan has managed to release him.