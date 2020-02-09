Where’s Xi? Chinese leader fights coronavirus from a safe height – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML3c502809aff494b2d8d75f0da8bb34a811%

WUHAN, China – Less than three weeks ago, President Xi Jinping acted in front of a worship audience in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, and announced his successes in China through a tumultuous year and promising historic “progress” in 2020.

“Every Chinese, every member of the Chinese nation, must be proud to live in this great time,” he said, applauding the day before the Lunar New Year holiday. “Our progress will not be stopped by storms and storms.”

Mr. Xi did not mention a new dangerous corona virus that the country had stubbornly taken over. As he spoke, the government blocked Wuhan, a city with 11 million inhabitants, in a frantic attempt to stop the virus from spreading from the epicenter.

Mr Xi is now confronted with an accelerated health crisis that is also political: a thorough test of the authoritarian system that he has built up over the past seven years. While the Chinese government is struggling to control the virus amid growing public discontent with performance, the changes Mr. Xi has made can make it difficult for him to escape debt.

“It is a big shock to the legitimacy of the ruling party. I think it can only be the second of the incident on June 4, 1989. It’s so big,” said Rong Jian, a policy writer in Beijing, referring to the armed offensive against Tiananmen Square protesters that year.

“There is no doubt about his control of power,” he added, “but the form of control and its consequences have damaged its legitimacy and reputation.”

Mr. Xi himself acknowledged what is at stake and described the outbreak as “an important test of China’s system and government capacity.”

As China’s fight with the corona virus increased, Xi led the country’s number two, Li Keqiang, at the head of a leadership group that manages the emergency, making it actually the public face of the government’s response. It was Mr. Li who traveled to Wuhan to visit the doctors.

Mr. Xi, on the other hand, stayed out of sight for several days. That was not without precedents, although it stood out in this crisis, after the previous Chinese leaders had used disastrous times to try to show a more common touch. Television and state newspapers almost always lead with flattering coverage of every move by Mr. Xi.

That withdrawal from the spotlight, some analysts said, noted an attempt by Mr. Xi to isolate himself from a campaign that could fail and cause public anger. However, Mr. Xi has a consolidated power, putting aside or eliminating his rivals, so few people are to blame if something goes wrong.

“Politically, I think he discovers that having total dictatorial power has a disadvantage, namely that when things go wrong or are at high risk of going wrong, you also have to take full responsibility,” said Victor Shih, an employee. Professor at the University of California, San Diego, who studies Chinese politics.

A large part of the country’s population has been told to stay at home, factories remain closed and airlines have closed the service. Experts warn that the corona virus can hit the economy if it is not curtailed quickly.

The government also has problems controlling the story. Mr. Xi is now confronted with an unusually acute public discomfort that even China’s severe censorship has not been able to suffocate.

The death of an ophthalmologist in Wuhan, Dr. Li Wenliang, who was censured for warning his fellow medical school about the spread of a new dangerous disease in December, has unleashed a flood of public pain and anger that has been piled up by the government’s management of the crisis. Chinese academics have submitted at least two petitions after the death of Dr. Li, all of whom are asking for freedom of expression.

The state media still represent Mr. Xi as the last in control, and there are no signs that he is facing a serious challenge of party leadership. However, the crisis has already contaminated China’s image as an emerging, efficient, stable and strong superpower, which could eventually equal the United States.

It remains to be seen how much Mr Xi’s political position can undermine the crisis, but it can weaken his long-term position as he prepares for a possible third term as Secretary-General of the Communist Party in 2022.

“Xi’s control over power is not light,” he said Jude Blanchette, the Freeman chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“Although the harsh response to this crisis certainly adds an extra stain to Xi’s tenure,” Blanchette added, “the logistics of organizing a leadership challenge against him remain formidable.”

Despite the absence of public appearances, state media have in recent days portrayed Mr. Xi as a tireless supreme commander. This week they started calling the government’s fight against the virus the “people’s war,” an expression used in the official reading of Mr. Xi’s phone call with President Trump on Friday.

There are more and more signs that propaganda is not convincing this time.

The reception of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, where Mr. Xi spoke, became a source of popular anger, a symbol of a slow government to respond to the suffering in Wuhan. Mr. Xi and other leaders seem surprised by the cruelty of the epidemic.

It is almost certain that senior officials were aware of the emerging crisis by the time the national health authorities informed the World Health Organization on December 31, but neither Mr. Xi nor other officials in Beijing informed the public.

Mr. Xi’s first recognition for the epidemic came on January 20, when brief instructions were given in his name. His first public appearance after the closure of Wuhan on January 23 came two days later, when he chaired a meeting of the supreme organ of the Communist Party, the Standing Committee of the Politburo, which was shown on Chinese television. “We know for sure that we can win in this fight,” he said.

At that time, the death toll was 106. As it increased, Mr. Xi allowed other officials to take on more visible roles. Mr. Xi’s only appearances were meeting foreign visitors in the Great Hall of the People or chairman of the meetings of the Communist Party.

On January 28, Mr. Xi met with the Executive Director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and told Dr. Tedros that he “personally quoted the government’s response. Subsequent reports in the state media dropped the sentence, saying that Mr. Xi’s government” collectively directed “the answer.

Since nothing about how Mr. Xi appears accidentally in state media, the adjustment suggested a deliberate attempt to emphasize shared responsibility.

Mr. Xi no longer appeared in official broadcasts for a week, until a very written meeting on Wednesday with the authoritarian leader Hun Sen of Cambodia.

There is little evidence that Mr. Xi has abandoned power behind the scenes. Mr Li, the prime minister in charge of the crisis leadership group, and other officials have said they are taking on Mr Xi’s orders. The group is full of officials who work closely with Mr. Xi, and his guidelines emphasize his authority.

“The way the epidemic is managed from above is simply not in line with the argument that there has been a clear shift to more collective and advisory leadership,” he said. Holly Snape, a member of the British Academy of the University of Glasgow, who studies Chinese politics.

Mr Xi’s scale of dissatisfaction and potential challenges can be measured by repeated online references to the Chernobyl nuclear accident. Many of them appeared under the guise of critics from viewers of the popular TV mini series of the same name, which is still available for broadcast in China.

“It is the same at every moment, in every country. Cover everything,” wrote a reviewer.

The Soviet Union of 1986, however, was a different country than that of China in 2020.

The Soviet state was sinking when Chernobyl happened, said Sergey Radchenko, a professor of international relations at Cardiff University in Wales, who has written extensively about Soviet and Chinese politics.

“The Chinese authorities, on the other hand, show an ability to cope, a willingness to take unprecedented measures, logistical performance that can actually increase the legitimacy of the regime,” he added.

Radchenko compared Xi’s actions with those of previous leaders in times of crisis: Mao Zedong later in the Cultural Revolution or Deng Xiaoping after the repression of Tiananmen Square.

“He does what Mao and Deng would have done under similar circumstances: step back in the shade while in charge.”

Chris Buckley reported from Wuhan and Steven Lee Myers from Beijing. Claire Fu and Amber Wang contributed to the investigation.