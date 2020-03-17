Wherever will Tom Brady land? Bucs are faves and entrance-runners

Tom Brady manufactured it crystal clear to the world Tuesday that he’s leaving New England soon after two decades, three league MVPs and six Super Bowl rings.

Still left unsaid: where by he’s headed.

What crew wouldn’t want the four-time Super Bowl MVP? Only one particular will get arguably the best quarterback in NFL background, the person dubbed TB12.

Here’s a appear at 6 teams that must be intrigued in the 42-yr-previous signal caller. Connect with them the Brady Bunch (shown by best odds of landing him, according to BetOnline):

TAMPA BAY (2/3)

The Buccaneers are the obvious front-runner to land Brady and are among the the teams with the most salary cap house in the league.

Tampa Bay led the league in passing in spite of Jameis Winston starting to be the first player in NFL heritage to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the exact year. The Bucs have two dynamic receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as nicely as two capable restricted finishes, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. Winston’s agreement has expired.

Mentor Bruce Arians has also labored with Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Palmer, generating a standing as a QB whisperer. His offence sites high emphasis on pushing the ball down the discipline, one thing some imagine would make Brady a lot less than an perfect suit.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3/2)

The Chargers have moved on from Philip Rivers and are heading into their new stadium with the Rams in Inglewood, Calif. Considering the fact that transferring to Los Angeles, the Chargers have struggled to make a footprint and have to have a big splash in get to provide seats, primarily when traveling to teams had a big gain simply because LA played in the tiny confines of Dignity Well being Sporting activities Park.

Los Angeles might have the most beautiful established of ability gamers of the teams vying for Brady. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams every single topped 1,000 yards receiving, while Austin Ekeler is one of the extra flexible functioning backs in the league. Limited finish Hunter Henry also was a trusted security web for Rivers. The most important query is the offensive line, which is not conducive to a not-so-cellular quarterback.

SAN FRANCISCO (8/1)

Joining the 49ers would be a homecoming for Brady, who grew up in the Bay Place and was in attendance at Candlestick Park for “The Catch” that led to the Niners’ very first Super Bowl title in January 1982. But it seems like a extensive shot with Brady’s former backup Jimmy Garoppolo entrenched as the starter.

Garoppolo did struggle in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl decline to Kansas City and was not requested to do considerably apart from hand off in the initial two playoff video games — a indicator that coach Kyle Shanahan could possibly not have full have confidence in in his quarterback.

But Shanahan and common manager John Lynch have been general public in their support of Garoppolo and are not likely to backtrack to sign a short-expression resolution.

MIAMI (14/1)

The Dolphins have the No. 5 pick in the draft and hope to land a franchise quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick ideas to return and give a veteran bridge to a young QB, but Brady would be a more glamourous solution for that part. Brady also would make the Dolphins instantly relevant soon after many years of mediocrity.

Owner Stephen Ross, like Brady, is a Michigan male. But a 12 months in the past Ross said the Dolphins ended up going to stop chasing stopgap remedies and construct for the extensive term, which was what their unpleasant 2019 roster dismantling was all about.

The Dolphins guide the NFL in salary cap room and have 5 picks in the first two rounds of the draft, so they could enhance quickly after going 5-11 previous 12 months. But they’re most likely at the very least a different year from playoff contention, and at the instant the offensive line is terrible, raising doubts about how a lot appeal Miami would have for Brady.

Ross tackled speculation about Brady to Miami in late January.

“We’re a workforce now that’s constructing,” Ross mentioned. “I really don’t know why he’d genuinely want to appear to the Dolphins. He’s in all probability a person of the fiercest competitors there is, and we’re at the phase with the Dolphins where by we’re striving to develop a workforce for the long term.”

CHICAGO (16/1)

Bears basic supervisor Ryan Tempo has mentioned he is committed to Mitchell Trubisky, although he did not rule out bringing in an knowledgeable veteran to push him. Brady figures to command a increased selling price tag than Chicago is in a position to shell out. A a lot more very likely acquisition for Chicago would be another person like Andy Dalton.

Furthermore, the Bears had one particular of the NFL’s worst offences in 2019 and have handful of pieces outdoors receiver Allen Robinson. That helps make several feel there is minimal opportunity Brady would want to play out the twilight of his illustrious job in the Windy Metropolis.

DALLAS (20/1)

The Cowboys are final on this record because owner Jerry Jones in contrast Dak Prescott to a family member when questioned the ever-current question about a new deal for his star quarterback at the blend. Govt vice-president of personnel Stephen Jones mentioned lately the pursuit of Brady wasn’t even a considered since of the club’s determination to Prescott.

Whilst it’s fathomable to feel the Cowboys would rescind the franchise tag to go after Brady, there is no cause to consider Dallas does not want to give Prescott a very long-time period deal. Jerry Jones has frequently explained it is just a issue of time on discovering that prevalent floor.

When mentor Mike McCarthy was employed to switch Jason Garrett in January, it did not get him lengthy to say he thinks Prescott is capable of successful a championship. Although he doesn’t have very the ability established McCarthy used in Environmentally friendly Bay with Aaron Rodgers, Prescott was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Calendar year and is a two-time Professional Bowler who broke by means of with his initially playoff gain throughout the 2018 year.

Prescott is also coming off his finest season statistically, with job highs of 4,902 yards passing (2nd in NFL) and 30 touchdowns (fourth).

— AP Professional Football Writers Mark Long, Schuyler Dixon and Josh Dubow, and Sporting activities Writers Fred Goodall, Andrew Seligman, Joe Reedy and Steven Wine contributed.