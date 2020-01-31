I tend to say “health” when I hear someone nearby く く し ゃ (Kushami, sneeze). It means something close to “health” in German. Others say “bless you”, but I’ve always wondered if I should say that if I’m not religious. I asked a Chinese friend if he said anything when people sneezed, and he told me when he was younger that his parents would say “yīb sageni suì” when he sneezed and “liǎngbǎi suì” when he sneezed. The first word means “100 years” and the second “200” and is also a wish for a long life.

In Japan, you don’t seem to say anything when someone sneezes, but that doesn’t mean you won’t notice every sneeze and cough you hear these days. Japan is in the middle of an a ic パ ニ ッ (Daipanikku, great panic) thanks to the news of a spread of the sh 新型 の コ ロ 肺炎 (Shingata no Koronauirusu ni Yoru Haien), a term used to describe a new coronavirus ,

The virus – a 伝 伝 (Densenbyō, contagious disease) – was first discovered in the Chinese city, (Bukan, Wuhan). Now this city is actually under 検 検 (Ken’eki, quarantine) because the Chinese authorities have restricted entry and exit into the city. Nevertheless (Shingata Haien No Kansen Ga Hirogatte-Iru, the new coronavirus infection is spreading) and from January 30 (Nion) 11 kokunai de jūichi-nin no kansensha ga kakunin saremashita (11 Japanese have confirmed the virus). The Japanese government called it 指定 指定 感染 (Shitei Kansenshō, known as an infectious disease).

Is it time to run for the hills? No. Even if this is not your normal normal 病 (byōki, illness), it is still a good opportunity to review medical Japanese so you know what to say to the 医 医 (Isha, doctor) when you start using a 風邪(Kaze) to feel (cold) come on.

First things first, know your 症状 (shōjō, symptoms). 咳 で？ (Seki ga deru?, Do you have a cough?) 熱 が る る (Netsu ga aru?, Do you have a fever?) 具 具 悪 い い (Guai ga warui?, is your general condition bad?) If so, maybe you should put on a face mask and go to the pharmacy before seeing a doctor. In the 薬 zept there are plenty of over-the-counter 風邪 薬 (kazegusuri, cold remedies) that you can try.

Common for the new 新型 新型 are 咳, 発 発 (hatsunetsu, sudden fever), 息 切 (ikigire, shortness of breath), 呼吸 呼吸 (Kokyū Konnan, difficulty breathing), 下痢 (Geri, diarrhea) and 胃腸 胃腸 の 不 (Ichō) none Fukaikan, gastrointestinal complaints), and although 嘔吐 (too, vomiting) is not a symptom in itself, it is good to know the word. Let’s hope you don’t have any of these (especially now), but if you do, you may want to go to a local リ ニ ッ (Kurinikku, clinic) or 病院 (Byōin, hospital) and find 119 einem 救急 (Kyūkyūsha ) call ambulance) if necessary.

After reaching a 病院 section, look for the section marked with 内科 (Naika, internal medicine). The other option, 外科 (geka, surgery), deals with broken legs and the like. As soon as you have been assigned a 医 医 or 看護 看護 (Kangoshi, nurse), you will be asked in detail for your 症状 as 患者 (Kanja, patient).

It is helpful to look up a few words in advance if you can. You can tell the doctor that certain parts of the body are injured, for example: 喉 喉 が (nodo ga itai, my throat hurts) or 頭 頭 が い (atama ga itai, my head hurts). However, if you don’t know the word for the injured part of the body, it may be best to point to a part of your body and say こ こ が 痛 い (koko ga itai, it hurts here). Adverbs like 少 少 (sukoshi, a little) and と と て (totemo, very) also help the doctor with his diagnosis (shindan, diagnosis): ga totemo itai desu, I coughed since yesterday and my throat really hurts).

Once the doctor has reached his,, you may need to take a 処方 処方 (shohōsen, prescription) to get a take 薬. You may not need any medication. In this case, the doctor may advise you to wash your hands thoroughly (ugai, tearai o tettei shite kudasai, please gargle and wash your hands thoroughly). You can also recommend that you have enough sleep and enough food to keep yourself in good shape (jūbunna suimin to eiyō de taichō o totonoeru koto ga taisetsu) don’t even get sick

It is also important to report potential problems during treatment, such as insurance).

Whatever happens to the new corona virus, please 気 気 を 付 (ki o tsukete, be careful) and お お に (o-daiji ni, get well soon)!