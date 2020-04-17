Whether it’s Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert, Dolphins hope fans confidently make their QB decision in NFL draft

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier was keenly aware of the impact the 2020 NFL Draft will have on the franchise, his rebuilding efforts and his career.

Grier’s much-anticipated decision on who the Dolphins will take with the No. 5 pick has been hotly discussed for months leading up to next week’s draft, where the team expects to take a quarterback. Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert may be the best option to expand the franchise in the future.

Grier was heard from Dolphins fans while shopping at the grocery store, taking breaks from film studies and during virtual meetings during the coronavirus stunts away from team facilities.

An insect control worker who recently worked on his home also peppered him with questions.

Even Grier’s wife, Paige, and their sons, Landon and Jackson, are just as curious, too.

“Every day they pop into my office, and ask who we’re taking,” Grier gladly said during a Zoom conference video with the media on Thursday.

“We’re going to do what’s best for the Dolphins and we’re feeling good about (our) process.”

Grier and Dolphins staff, including coach Brian Flores who were not made available to share his pre-draft comments, have been hard at work preparing for the draft which is supposed to take many rebuilding processes to the next level.

The Dolphins worked hard to collect well and went into the draft with 14 picks, including the 5, 18 and 26 picks in the first round. The draft begins normally on Thursday.

And Grier, who became Miami’s biggest football decision maker last year in his 20th year at the Dolphins organization, knows he must deliver.

After all, the Dolphins have reached the playoffs just twice since Dan Marino retired in 2001. They’ve won just four AFC East titles since 1990. They haven’t played in the Super Bowl since 1984 and haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1972. and 1973.

“I think it’s very important (hitting a home run in the draft). For us, and this organization, the next two drafts, the picks we have next year, if we do the work we are hoping to do, we might build a strong team here that could win for a long time, ”Grier said.

“If we hit it right with the right picks, the smart picks, we’ll have a chance to be a good team here for a long time.”

The success of the Dolphins’ future depends heavily on landing the right quarterback.

Tagovailoa, a St. Louis alum who helped Alabama win a national title in 2018, may be the prospect of the riskiest draft in recent history.

He is recovering from hip injury and other illnesses in his potential top-5 cloud college, superior accuracy as a passer and overall charisma that Dolphins fans have gravitated toward since the “Tank for Tua” campaign unofficially tied to the Tagovailoa Dolphins in December 2018.

Herbert, onta in Oregon, may be the safest option. Despite injuries to his college of his own, albeit less serious, the 6-6 Herbert frame can be sturdier than Tagovailoa’s and arms by most of the draft – even better than character imposing 1 pick Joe Burrow.

Herbert’s accuracy and his ability to reset his frame while on the move, however, are weaknesses that need to be improved.

During his video conference, Grier also made a point mentioning how injuries affected two players he came across in the football world. In fact, he mentions both players twice.

Jake Long was the Dolphins’ No. 1 overall draft pick in 2008, whose career later became affected by injuries after being healthy, safe options after college.

Curtis Martin – the often-injured college running back in the fourth round of the Patriots in 1995, shortly before Grier left New England for Miami – went on to have an 11-year Hall of Fame career.

Grier and Flores are weighing the pros and cons of both players. They’re considered as many factors as they can be with regards to both players, and several others will be drafted to join the franchise.

“Historically, he can go all over the place,” Grier said. “You always want the talent. You talk about the kid, the person, the work ethic. You look at injuries, it’s a factor. What position does he play with these.”

And they hope the draft decisions, though they can go against what others want, can satisfy Dolphins fans just as eager to see their teams succeed, too.

“We’ll do what we feel is best for the Miami Dolphins,” Grier said of having faith in Dolphins fans.

“I would hope they are confident in what we are doing.”