Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller were reported in the final negotiations to join Diego Luna in the upcoming Rogue One Disney + series, a spinoff based on the Star Wars prequel. Luna will repeat her role as rebel Cassian Andor, who is trying to dismantle the evil empire.

There is no word yet on who should be played by Skarsgard and Soller in the upcoming Disney + series. A Disney spokesman has declined to comment on their role on the show, according to Variety. Alan Tudyk will also return to the role of K-2SO, a former security droid from the Galactic Empire.

Tony Gilroy, one of the screenwriters behind Rogue One, will write pilots and handle directing assignments for several episodes. Although the sci-fi drama has been scheduled for 2021, this series may be postponed, due to a pandemic. When production of the Disney + series will begin is currently unknown.

Cassian Andor in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Lucasfilm

Disney + will take place before the events of the Rogue One film, because, spoilers, everyone dies at the end of the film. In the Star Wars prequel, set before Episode III: New Hope, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) discovers her father has designed a large flaw on Death Star. With a smoke-rising rebellion, Jyn collaborates with Andor and K-2SO, and risk their lives to get the damaging information to Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher).

Following the success of The Mandalorian, I was very excited by this new Disney + news. Hopefully the notes will be like sand and gloomy! So, remember the Chirrut spell and say with me, “I’m one with The Force. The Force is with me.”