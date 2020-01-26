Which character has returned in Fugitive of the Judoon?

In today’s episode of Doctor Who, there was a surprise for a main character who hasn’t been featured on the series for over a decade.

Well that was unexpected! Today’s episode of Doctor Who contained not just one, but two big surprises that we need to talk about separately! So expect us to use the same opening line in the next article!

Before we delve into the question of who was the title refugee in the judo, let’s consider who happened to show up in the middle of the episode. While the judoon is looking for a refugee – but of course we have no idea who it was – Graham disappears as he comments on how terrible a cake is.

When suddenly suddenly on board a ship, Graham hears a voice. A voice that many of us are very familiar with. Big Finish fans in particular, who have been hearing this voice for almost five years. But we haven’t heard from this character for Doctor Who fans for a long time …

“You missed me, didn’t you?”

With these words and a teleportation, Captain Jack Harkness returned to Doctor Who for the first time in over a decade. The long awaited return of Captain Jack was a big surprise.

Even more surprising is that in many ways Jack’s story had very little to do with the rest of the episode. The most surprising thing was that he hadn’t even met the doctor. Jack teleported her companions to his ship and this time could not unite with his old friend. But he could pass on a warning. A warning about the “Lone Cyberman” just before he disappeared.

It’s an incredible way to come back. No clues, no leaks, no appearances in a BBC trailer – just a big surprise and a warning. And while Jack’s story was essentially separate from the rest of Fugitive of the Judoon, it’s definitely a moment that gets fans talking. Just like Doctor Who’s other big surprise in this episode, which we’ll talk about in a moment …

